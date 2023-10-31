College Wire’s Pac-12 writers make their Week 9 selections

We’re down to the 3/4 mark of the college football season and the Pac-12 is rounding into form just as we thought it would with a couple of surprises along the way.

Oregon, Washington, and USC are the three teams vying for the two spots in the conference title game and after this week, that picture will become more clear. Washington goes to SC and if the Huskies win that, they can pretty much punch their ticket to Vegas. The Trojans and Ducks meet up the very next week and that winner is probably the Huskies’ opponent.

But teams such as Oregon State and UCLA can still have their say if things go their way. Arizona is a much better team than we all thought with the emergence of freshman quarterback Noah Fifita and despite its recent loss to the Ducks, the Utes can still have a big say on how things will go down in the last ever Pac-12 season as it is formed right now.

The big game this week is the Dawgs and Trojans battling it out in the Coliseum and some of the College Wire Pac-12 writers still think USC has a chance. But oddly enough, Matt Zemek, the editor of TrojansWire.com, gave a specific prediction for that game, not just the winner.

Here are the selections.

Arizona State (2-6, 1-4) at 18 Utah (6-2, 3-2), 11 am PT, Pac-12 Network

Zac Neel – Utah

Don Smalley – Utah

Miles Dwyer – Utah

Matt Zemek – Utah

Matt Wadleigh – Utah

Jack Carlough – Utah

Donovan James – Utah

California (3-5, 1-4) at 7 Oregon (7-1, 4-1), 2:30 pm PT, Pac-12 Network

Zac Neel – Oregon

Don Smalley – Oregon

Miles Dwyer – Oregon

Matt Zemek – Oregon

Matt Wadleigh – Oregon

Jack Carlough – Oregon

Donovan James – Oregon

5 Washington (8-0, 5-0) at 22 USC (7-2, 5-1), 4:30 pm PT, ABC

Zac Neel – Washington

Don Smalley – USC

Miles Dwyer – Washington

Matt Zemek – Washington by 21

Matt Wadleigh – USC

Jack Carlough – Washington

Donovan James – USC

Stanford (2-6, 1-5) at Washington State (4-4, 1-4), 6 pm PT, Pac-12 Network

Zac Neel – Washington State

Don Smalley – Washington State

Miles Dwyer – Washington State

Matt Zemek – Washington State

Matt Wadleigh – Stanford

Jack Carlough – Stanford

Donovan James – Washington State

19 Oregon State (6-2, 3-2) at Colorado (4-4, 1-4), 7 pm PT, ESPN

Zac Neel – Oregon State

Don Smalley – Oregon State

Miles Dwyer – Oregon State

Matt Zemek – Oregon State

Matt Wadleigh – Oregon State

Jack Carlough – Colorado

Donovan James – Oregon State

20 UCLA (6-2, 3-2) at Arizona (5-3, 3-2), 7:30 pm PT, Fox Sports 1

Zac Neel – Arizona

Don Smalley – UCLA

Miles Dwyer – Arizona

Matt Zemek – Arizona

Matt Wadleigh – Arizona

Jack Carlough – UCLA

Donovan James – UCLA

