College Wire’s Pac-12 writers make their Week 9 selections
We’re down to the 3/4 mark of the college football season and the Pac-12 is rounding into form just as we thought it would with a couple of surprises along the way.
Oregon, Washington, and USC are the three teams vying for the two spots in the conference title game and after this week, that picture will become more clear. Washington goes to SC and if the Huskies win that, they can pretty much punch their ticket to Vegas. The Trojans and Ducks meet up the very next week and that winner is probably the Huskies’ opponent.
But teams such as Oregon State and UCLA can still have their say if things go their way. Arizona is a much better team than we all thought with the emergence of freshman quarterback Noah Fifita and despite its recent loss to the Ducks, the Utes can still have a big say on how things will go down in the last ever Pac-12 season as it is formed right now.
The big game this week is the Dawgs and Trojans battling it out in the Coliseum and some of the College Wire Pac-12 writers still think USC has a chance. But oddly enough, Matt Zemek, the editor of TrojansWire.com, gave a specific prediction for that game, not just the winner.
Here are the selections.
Arizona State (2-6, 1-4) at 18 Utah (6-2, 3-2), 11 am PT, Pac-12 Network
Zac Neel – Utah
Don Smalley – Utah
Miles Dwyer – Utah
Matt Zemek – Utah
Matt Wadleigh – Utah
Jack Carlough – Utah
Donovan James – Utah
California (3-5, 1-4) at 7 Oregon (7-1, 4-1), 2:30 pm PT, Pac-12 Network
Zac Neel – Oregon
Don Smalley – Oregon
Miles Dwyer – Oregon
Matt Zemek – Oregon
Matt Wadleigh – Oregon
Jack Carlough – Oregon
Donovan James – Oregon
5 Washington (8-0, 5-0) at 22 USC (7-2, 5-1), 4:30 pm PT, ABC
Zac Neel – Washington
Don Smalley – USC
Miles Dwyer – Washington
Matt Zemek – Washington by 21
Matt Wadleigh – USC
Jack Carlough – Washington
Donovan James – USC
Stanford (2-6, 1-5) at Washington State (4-4, 1-4), 6 pm PT, Pac-12 Network
Zac Neel – Washington State
Don Smalley – Washington State
Miles Dwyer – Washington State
Matt Zemek – Washington State
Matt Wadleigh – Stanford
Jack Carlough – Stanford
Donovan James – Washington State
19 Oregon State (6-2, 3-2) at Colorado (4-4, 1-4), 7 pm PT, ESPN
Zac Neel – Oregon State
Don Smalley – Oregon State
Miles Dwyer – Oregon State
Matt Zemek – Oregon State
Matt Wadleigh – Oregon State
Jack Carlough – Colorado
Donovan James – Oregon State
20 UCLA (6-2, 3-2) at Arizona (5-3, 3-2), 7:30 pm PT, Fox Sports 1
Zac Neel – Arizona
Don Smalley – UCLA
Miles Dwyer – Arizona
Matt Zemek – Arizona
Matt Wadleigh – Arizona
Jack Carlough – UCLA
Donovan James – UCLA