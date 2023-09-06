College Wire Pac-12 stars in Week 1 feature Colorado playmakers

The USC Trojan offense roared in Week 1, scoring over 50 points. The defense also scored a touchdown in the 66-14 week over Nevada. Playmaking was abundant for the Men of Troy in their latest win. Yet, if we were to identify the very best playmakers in the Pac-12 from the past weekend, we can acknowledge that the Colorado Buffaloes had an even better weekend than USC. It’s not that the Trojans didn’t play well; they did. It’s just that Colorado achieved a bigger result and pulled off a surprise which rightly gained national attention.

College Wire looked at the biggest Pac-12 stars from Week 1 of the 2023 college football season. Colorado undeniably and appropriately took center stage.

College Wire’s Patrick Conn provided a statistical overview of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, complete with a brief comment.

The numbers: 38/47 | 510 Yards | 10.9 YPA | 4-0 TD-INT

Conn’s comment:

“The debut of Shedeur Sanders for Colorado was a special one. After he led the offense to 565 yards of total offense and 45 points. His performance was must-see TV and it showed that the Buffs were here to win some games in 2023.”

Get more Colorado news, analysis, and opinions on Buffs Wire

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire