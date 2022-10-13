College Wire Pac-12 game predictions for USC-Utah and everything else in Week 7

Can you believe we are almost halfway done with the college football season?

As we get ready for the weekend and another slate of games, the Pac-12 College Wires team is back with more predictions and picks.

Here are the results from last week and the full season results up to this point:

Jack Carlough (Buffaloes Wire) 3-2, 43-8

Zac Neel (Ducks Wire) 3-2, 42-9

Patrick Conn (College Wire) 3-2, 42-9

Don Smalley (Ducks Wire) 4-1, 42-9

Matt Zemek (Trojans Wire) 3-2, 41-10

Don James (Trojans Wire) 3-2, 41-10

Tony Cosolo (Buffaloes Wire) 4-1, 41-10

Andy Patton (Ducks Wire) 3-2, 40-11

Matt Wadleigh (Trojans Wire) 3-2, 38-13

Here are the picks and predictions for this weekend, with USC-Utah being the biggest game of the year.

CAL AT COLORADO

Sep 3, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Mavin Anderson (11) celebrates with wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter (3) after scoring a touchdown against the UC Davis Aggies during the fourth quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: Cal

Andy Patton: Cal

Zac Neel: Cal

Matt Zemek: Cal

Matt Wadleigh: Cal

Don James: Cal

Tony Cosolo: Colorado

Jack Carlough: Cal

Patrick Conn: Cal

ARIZONA AT WASHINGTON

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) and head coach Kalen DeBoer talk during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: Washington

Andy Patton: Washington

Zac Neel: Washington

Matt Zemek: Washington

Matt Wadleigh: Washington

Don James: Washington

Tony Cosolo: Washington

Jack Carlough: Washington

Patrick Conn: Washington

STANFORD AT NOTRE DAME

Don Smalley: Notre Dame

Andy Patton: Notre Dame

Zac Neel: Notre Dame

Matt Zemek: Notre Dame

Matt Wadleigh: Notre Dame

Don James: Notre Dame

Tony Cosolo: Notre Dame

Jack Carlough: Notre Dame

Patrick Conn: Notre Dame

USC AT UTAH

CORVALLIS, OR – SEPTEMBER 24: USC Trojans Head Coach Lincoln Riley encourages his team before their game against Oregon State University at Reser Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Don Smalley: Utah

Andy Patton: USC

Zac Neel: Utah

Matt Zemek: Utah

Matt Wadleigh: USC

Don James: USC

Tony Cosolo: USC

Jack Carlough: USC

Patrick Conn: USC

WASHINGTON STATE AT OREGON STATE

Oct 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington State Cougars Quinn McCarthy (60) cools off in front of a mister prior to a game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: Washington State

Andy Patton: Washington State

Zac Neel: Washington State

Matt Zemek: Washington State

Matt Wadleigh: Oregon State

Don James: Washington State

Tony Cosolo: Oregon State

Jack Carlough: Oregon State

Patrick Conn: Washington State

