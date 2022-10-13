College Wire Pac-12 game predictions for USC-Utah and everything else in Week 7
Can you believe we are almost halfway done with the college football season?
As we get ready for the weekend and another slate of games, the Pac-12 College Wires team is back with more predictions and picks.
Here are the results from last week and the full season results up to this point:
Jack Carlough (Buffaloes Wire) 3-2, 43-8
Zac Neel (Ducks Wire) 3-2, 42-9
Patrick Conn (College Wire) 3-2, 42-9
Don Smalley (Ducks Wire) 4-1, 42-9
Matt Zemek (Trojans Wire) 3-2, 41-10
Don James (Trojans Wire) 3-2, 41-10
Tony Cosolo (Buffaloes Wire) 4-1, 41-10
Andy Patton (Ducks Wire) 3-2, 40-11
Matt Wadleigh (Trojans Wire) 3-2, 38-13
Here are the picks and predictions for this weekend, with USC-Utah being the biggest game of the year.
CAL AT COLORADO
Sep 3, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Mavin Anderson (11) celebrates with wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter (3) after scoring a touchdown against the UC Davis Aggies during the fourth quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Don Smalley: Cal
Andy Patton: Cal
Zac Neel: Cal
Matt Zemek: Cal
Matt Wadleigh: Cal
Don James: Cal
Tony Cosolo: Colorado
Jack Carlough: Cal
Patrick Conn: Cal
ARIZONA AT WASHINGTON
Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) and head coach Kalen DeBoer talk during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Don Smalley: Washington
Andy Patton: Washington
Zac Neel: Washington
Matt Zemek: Washington
Matt Wadleigh: Washington
Don James: Washington
Tony Cosolo: Washington
Jack Carlough: Washington
Patrick Conn: Washington
STANFORD AT NOTRE DAME
Don Smalley: Notre Dame
Andy Patton: Notre Dame
Zac Neel: Notre Dame
Matt Zemek: Notre Dame
Matt Wadleigh: Notre Dame
Don James: Notre Dame
Tony Cosolo: Notre Dame
Jack Carlough: Notre Dame
Patrick Conn: Notre Dame
USC AT UTAH
CORVALLIS, OR – SEPTEMBER 24: USC Trojans Head Coach Lincoln Riley encourages his team before their game against Oregon State University at Reser Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)
Don Smalley: Utah
Andy Patton: USC
Zac Neel: Utah
Matt Zemek: Utah
Matt Wadleigh: USC
Don James: USC
Tony Cosolo: USC
Jack Carlough: USC
Patrick Conn: USC
WASHINGTON STATE AT OREGON STATE
Oct 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington State Cougars Quinn McCarthy (60) cools off in front of a mister prior to a game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Don Smalley: Washington State
Andy Patton: Washington State
Zac Neel: Washington State
Matt Zemek: Washington State
Matt Wadleigh: Oregon State
Don James: Washington State
Tony Cosolo: Oregon State
Jack Carlough: Oregon State
Patrick Conn: Washington State