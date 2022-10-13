College Wire Pac-12 game predictions for USC-Utah and everything else in Week 7

Matt Wadleigh
·2 min read

Can you believe we are almost halfway done with the college football season?

As we get ready for the weekend and another slate of games, the Pac-12 College Wires team is back with more predictions and picks.

Here are the results from last week and the full season results up to this point:

  • Jack Carlough (Buffaloes Wire) 3-2, 43-8

  • Zac Neel (Ducks Wire) 3-2, 42-9

  • Patrick Conn (College Wire) 3-2, 42-9

  • Don Smalley (Ducks Wire) 4-1, 42-9

  • Matt Zemek (Trojans Wire) 3-2, 41-10

  • Don James (Trojans Wire) 3-2, 41-10

  • Tony Cosolo (Buffaloes Wire) 4-1, 41-10

  • Andy Patton (Ducks Wire) 3-2, 40-11

  • Matt Wadleigh (Trojans Wire) 3-2, 38-13

Here are the picks and predictions for this weekend, with USC-Utah being the biggest game of the year.

CAL AT COLORADO

Sep 3, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Mavin Anderson (11) celebrates with wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter (3) after scoring a touchdown against the UC Davis Aggies during the fourth quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: Cal

Andy Patton: Cal

Zac Neel: Cal

Matt Zemek: Cal

Matt Wadleigh: Cal

Don James: Cal

Tony Cosolo: Colorado

Jack Carlough: Cal

Patrick Conn: Cal

ARIZONA AT WASHINGTON

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) and head coach Kalen DeBoer talk during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: Washington

Andy Patton: Washington

Zac Neel: Washington

Matt Zemek: Washington

Matt Wadleigh: Washington

Don James: Washington

Tony Cosolo: Washington

Jack Carlough: Washington

Patrick Conn: Washington

STANFORD AT NOTRE DAME

 

Don Smalley: Notre Dame

Andy Patton: Notre Dame

Zac Neel: Notre Dame

Matt Zemek: Notre Dame

Matt Wadleigh: Notre Dame

Don James: Notre Dame

Tony Cosolo: Notre Dame

Jack Carlough: Notre Dame

Patrick Conn: Notre Dame

USC AT UTAH

CORVALLIS, OR – SEPTEMBER 24: USC Trojans Head Coach Lincoln Riley encourages his team before their game against Oregon State University at Reser Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Don Smalley: Utah

Andy Patton: USC

Zac Neel: Utah

Matt Zemek: Utah

Matt Wadleigh: USC

Don James: USC

Tony Cosolo: USC

Jack Carlough: USC

Patrick Conn: USC

WASHINGTON STATE AT OREGON STATE

Oct 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington State Cougars Quinn McCarthy (60) cools off in front of a mister prior to a game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

 

Don Smalley: Washington State

Andy Patton: Washington State

Zac Neel: Washington State

Matt Zemek: Washington State

Matt Wadleigh: Oregon State

Don James: Washington State

Tony Cosolo: Oregon State

Jack Carlough: Oregon State

Patrick Conn: Washington State

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire

Recommended Stories