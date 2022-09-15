College Wire Pac-12 football picks for Week 3
Week 3 is here!
Week 2 had plenty of surprises, and that’s normally the case with college football. The Pac-12 Conference continues to belong to USC, although it’s still early in the season and the Trojans have yet to be tested.
Once again, the Pac-12 College Wires team has compiled its predictions. First, here are the records from last week with the overall season record in parentheses.
Zac Neel, 9-2 (20-3)
Don Smalley, 10-1 (19-4)
Andy Patton, 7-4 (18-5)
Matt Zemek, 8-3 (20-3)
Matt Wadleigh, 10-1 (19-4)
Don James, 8-3 (18-5)
Jack Carlough, 10-1 (20-3)
Tony Cosolo, 9-2 (18-5)
Patrick Conn, 10-1 (21-2)
Let’s jump in and look at the games for Week 3 of the Pac-12 slate, and USC-Fresno State could be the best of the weekend.
SOUTH ALABAMA AT UCLA
Sep 10, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back TJ Harden (25) scores a 13-yard touchdown run in the second half against the Alabama State Hornets at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Don: UCLA
Jack: UCLA
Matt Z: UCLA
Tony: UCLA
Zachary: UCLA
Andy: UCLA
Matt W: UCLA
Donovan James: UCLA
Patrick Conn: UCLA
CAL AT NOTRE DAME
Sep 10, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman stands with his players for the Notre Dame Alma Mater after the game against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Notre Dame
Jack: Notre Dame
Matt Z: Notre Dame
Tony: Notre Dame
Zachary: Notre Dame
Andy: Notre Dame
Matt W: Notre Dame
Donovan James: Notre Dame
Patrick Conn: Notre Dame
BYU AT OREGON
The Oregon Ducks take the field to host Eastern Washington Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Don: Oregon
Jack: Oregon
Matt Z: BYU
Tony: BYU
Zachary: BYU
Andy: Oregon
Matt W: BYU
Donovan James: BYU
Patrick Conn: BYU
COLORADO AT MINNESOTA
Sep 14, 2019; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tailback Jaren Mangham (1) indicates a first down following a second half reception against the Air Force Falcons at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Minnesota
Jack: Minnesota
Matt Z: Minnesota
Tony: Minnesota
Zachary: Minnesota
Andy: Minnesota
Matt W: Minnesota
Donovan James: Minnesota
Patrick Conn: Minnesota
COLORADO STATE AT WASHINGTON STATE
Washington State Cougars defensive lineman Amir Mujahid (48) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Apc Badgersvswash 0910221849djp
Don: Washington State
Jack: Washington State
Matt Z: Washington State
Tony: Washington State
Zachary: Washington State
Andy: Washington State
Matt W: Washington State
Donovan James: Washington State
Patrick Conn: Washington State
MICHIGAN STATE vs. WASHINGTON
Sep 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer hugs defensive lineman Zion Tupuola-Fetui (58) following a 45-20 Washington victory against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Michigan State
Jack: Michigan State
Matt Z: Michigan State
Tony: Michigan State
Zachary: Washington
Andy: Michigan State
Matt W: Michigan State
Donovan James: Michigan State
Patrick Conn: Michigan State
MONTANA STATE AT OREGON STATE
Sep 3, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Trey Lowe (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Boise State Broncos at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Oregon State
Jack: Oregon State
Matt Z: Oregon State
Tony: Oregon State
Zachary: Oregon State
Andy: Oregon State
Matt W: Oregon State
Donovan James: Oregon State
Patrick Conn: Oregon State
SDSU AT UTAH
Dec 4, 2021; Carson, CA, USA; San Diego State Aztecs wide receiver Mekhi Shaw (83) celebrates with wide receiver BJ Busbee (5) his touchdown scored against the Utah State Aggies during the first half of the Mountain West Conference championship game at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Utah
Jack: Utah
Matt Z: Utah
Tony: Utah
Zachary: Utah
Andy: Utah
Matt W: SDSU
Donovan James: Utah
Patrick Conn: Utah
FRESNO STATE AT USC
Dec 21, 2013; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans receiver Marqise Lee (9) is pursued by Fresno State Bulldogs safety Derron Smith (13) on a 40-yard reception in the fourth quarter in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium. USC defeated Fresno State 45-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Don: USC
Jack: USC
Matt Z: USC
Tony: USC
Zachary: USC
Andy: USC
Matt W: USC
Donovan James: USC
Patrick Conn: USC
EASTERN MICHIGAN AT ARIZONA STATE
Sep 10, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Xavier Benson (1) hits Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Emory Jones (5) during a game at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 34-17. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Eastern Michigan
Jack: Arizona State
Matt Z: Arizona State
Tony: Arizona State
Zachary: Arizona State
Andy: Arizona State
Matt W: Arizona State
Donovan James: Arizona State
Patrick Conn: Arizona State
NORTH DAKOTA STATE AT ARIZONA
Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) runs the ball during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Don: NDSU
Jack: Arizona
Matt Z: NDSU
Tony: NDSU
Zachary: Arizona
Andy: Arizona
Matt W: Arizona
Donovan James: Arizona
Patrick Conn: NDSU