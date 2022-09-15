College Wire Pac-12 football picks for Week 3

Week 3 is here!

Week 2 had plenty of surprises, and that’s normally the case with college football. The Pac-12 Conference continues to belong to USC, although it’s still early in the season and the Trojans have yet to be tested.

Once again, the Pac-12 College Wires team has compiled its predictions. First, here are the records from last week with the overall season record in parentheses.

Zac Neel, 9-2 (20-3)

Don Smalley, 10-1 (19-4)

Andy Patton, 7-4 (18-5)

Matt Zemek, 8-3 (20-3)

Matt Wadleigh, 10-1 (19-4)

Don James, 8-3 (18-5)

Jack Carlough, 10-1 (20-3)

Tony Cosolo, 9-2 (18-5)

Patrick Conn, 10-1 (21-2)

Let’s jump in and look at the games for Week 3 of the Pac-12 slate, and USC-Fresno State could be the best of the weekend.

SOUTH ALABAMA AT UCLA

Sep 10, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back TJ Harden (25) scores a 13-yard touchdown run in the second half against the Alabama State Hornets at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Don: UCLA

Jack: UCLA

Matt Z: UCLA

Tony: UCLA

Zachary: UCLA

Andy: UCLA

Matt W: UCLA

Donovan James: UCLA

Patrick Conn: UCLA

CAL AT NOTRE DAME

Sep 10, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman stands with his players for the Notre Dame Alma Mater after the game against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Notre Dame

Jack: Notre Dame

Matt Z: Notre Dame

Tony: Notre Dame

Zachary: Notre Dame

Andy: Notre Dame

Matt W: Notre Dame

Donovan James: Notre Dame

Patrick Conn: Notre Dame

BYU AT OREGON

The Oregon Ducks take the field to host Eastern Washington Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Don: Oregon

Jack: Oregon

Matt Z: BYU

Tony: BYU

Zachary: BYU

Andy: Oregon

Matt W: BYU

Donovan James: BYU

Patrick Conn: BYU

COLORADO AT MINNESOTA

Sep 14, 2019; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tailback Jaren Mangham (1) indicates a first down following a second half reception against the Air Force Falcons at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Minnesota

Jack: Minnesota

Matt Z: Minnesota

Tony: Minnesota

Zachary: Minnesota

Andy: Minnesota

Matt W: Minnesota

Donovan James: Minnesota

Patrick Conn: Minnesota

COLORADO STATE AT WASHINGTON STATE

Washington State Cougars defensive lineman Amir Mujahid (48) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Don: Washington State

Jack: Washington State

Matt Z: Washington State

Tony: Washington State

Zachary: Washington State

Andy: Washington State

Matt W: Washington State

Donovan James: Washington State

Patrick Conn: Washington State

MICHIGAN STATE vs. WASHINGTON

Sep 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer hugs defensive lineman Zion Tupuola-Fetui (58) following a 45-20 Washington victory against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Michigan State

Jack: Michigan State

Matt Z: Michigan State

Tony: Michigan State

Zachary: Washington

Andy: Michigan State

Matt W: Michigan State

Donovan James: Michigan State

Patrick Conn: Michigan State

MONTANA STATE AT OREGON STATE

Sep 3, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Trey Lowe (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Boise State Broncos at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Oregon State

Jack: Oregon State

Matt Z: Oregon State

Tony: Oregon State

Zachary: Oregon State

Andy: Oregon State

Matt W: Oregon State

Donovan James: Oregon State

Patrick Conn: Oregon State

SDSU AT UTAH

Dec 4, 2021; Carson, CA, USA; San Diego State Aztecs wide receiver Mekhi Shaw (83) celebrates with wide receiver BJ Busbee (5) his touchdown scored against the Utah State Aggies during the first half of the Mountain West Conference championship game at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Utah

Jack: Utah

Matt Z: Utah

Tony: Utah

Zachary: Utah

Andy: Utah

Matt W: SDSU

Donovan James: Utah

Patrick Conn: Utah

FRESNO STATE AT USC

Dec 21, 2013; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans receiver Marqise Lee (9) is pursued by Fresno State Bulldogs safety Derron Smith (13) on a 40-yard reception in the fourth quarter in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium. USC defeated Fresno State 45-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Don: USC

Jack: USC

Matt Z: USC

Tony: USC

Zachary: USC

Andy: USC

Matt W: USC

Donovan James: USC

Patrick Conn: USC

EASTERN MICHIGAN AT ARIZONA STATE

Sep 10, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Xavier Benson (1) hits Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Emory Jones (5) during a game at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 34-17. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Eastern Michigan

Jack: Arizona State

Matt Z: Arizona State

Tony: Arizona State

Zachary: Arizona State

Andy: Arizona State

Matt W: Arizona State

Donovan James: Arizona State

Patrick Conn: Arizona State

NORTH DAKOTA STATE AT ARIZONA

Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) runs the ball during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Don: NDSU

Jack: Arizona

Matt Z: NDSU

Tony: NDSU

Zachary: Arizona

Andy: Arizona

Matt W: Arizona

Donovan James: Arizona

Patrick Conn: NDSU

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire