College Wire Pac-12 football predictions for Week 6
Another week has come and gone in the college football season. Thankfully, Week 6 has quite an impressive slate of games all around, including some notable Pac-12 matchups.
Before we examine the latest predictions from the Pac-12 College Wires team, let’s recap last week’s results and the full standings up to now:
Zac Neel- 4-2 (39-7)
JackCarlough – 5-1 (40-6)
Pat Conn – 5-1 (39-7)
Matt Zemek – 5-1 (38-8)
Don James – 6-0 (38-8)
Andy Patton- 5-1 (37-9)
Don Smalley – 6-0 (38-8)
Tony Cosolo – 6-0 (37-9)
Matt Wadleigh – 4-2 (35-11)
The two most notable matchups are Washington State facing the USC Trojans in the Coliseum and the Utah Utes meeting the UCLA Bruins in Pasadena, so Hollywood will have a ton of firepower this weekend.
Here are the predictions from the College Wires Pac-12 team:
UTAH AT UCLA
Nov 16, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Utes running back Devonta’e Henry-Cole (7) scores a touchdown against UCLA safety Stephan Blaylock (4) during the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Majchrzak-USA TODAY Sports
Don Smalley: UCLA
Andy Patton: Utah
Zac Neel: Utah
Jack Carlough: Utah
Tony Cosolo: UCLA
Matt Zemek: Utah
Matt Wadleigh: Utah
Don James: Utah
Patrick Conn: Utah
WASHINGTON AT ARIZONA STATE
Sep 30, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) hands off to running back Cameron Davis (22) in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Don Smalley: Washington
Andy Patton: Washington
Zac Neel: Washington
Jack Carlough: Washington
Tony Cosolo: Washington
Matt Zemek: Washington
Matt Wadleigh: Washington
Don James: Arizona State
Patrick Conn: Washington
WASHINGTON STATE AT USC
Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley on the sidelines during a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Don Smalley: USC
Andy Patton: USC
Zac Neel: USC
Jack Carlough: USC
Tony Cosolo: USC
Matt Zemek: USC
Matt Wadleigh: USC
Don James: USC
Patrick Conn: USC
OREGON AT ARIZONA
Oct 1, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) rushes for an 80 yard touchdown during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-27. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Don Smalley: Oregon
Andy Patton: Oregon
Zac Neel: Oregon
Jack Carlough: Oregon
Tony Cosolo: Oregon
Matt Zemek: Oregon
Matt Wadleigh: Oregon
Don James: Oregon
Patrick Conn: Oregon
OREGON STATE AT STANFORD
Sep 24, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans defensive lineman Solomon Byrd (51) pressures Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) in the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
Don Smalley: Oregon State
Andy Patton: Oregon State
Zac Neel: Oregon State
Jack Carlough: Oregon State
Tony Cosolo: Oregon State
Matt Zemek: Oregon State
Matt Wadleigh: Oregon State
Don James: Stanford
Patrick Conn: Oregon State