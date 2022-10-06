College Wire Pac-12 football predictions for Week 6

Another week has come and gone in the college football season. Thankfully, Week 6 has quite an impressive slate of games all around, including some notable Pac-12 matchups.

Before we examine the latest predictions from the Pac-12 College Wires team, let’s recap last week’s results and the full standings up to now:

Zac Neel- 4-2 (39-7)

JackCarlough – 5-1 (40-6)

Pat Conn – 5-1 (39-7)

Matt Zemek – 5-1 (38-8)

Don James – 6-0 (38-8)

Andy Patton- 5-1 (37-9)

Don Smalley – 6-0 (38-8)

Tony Cosolo – 6-0 (37-9)

Matt Wadleigh – 4-2 (35-11)

The two most notable matchups are Washington State facing the USC Trojans in the Coliseum and the Utah Utes meeting the UCLA Bruins in Pasadena, so Hollywood will have a ton of firepower this weekend.

Here are the predictions from the College Wires Pac-12 team:

UTAH AT UCLA

Nov 16, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Utes running back Devonta’e Henry-Cole (7) scores a touchdown against UCLA safety Stephan Blaylock (4) during the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Majchrzak-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: UCLA

Andy Patton: Utah

Zac Neel: Utah

Jack Carlough: Utah

Tony Cosolo: UCLA

Matt Zemek: Utah

Matt Wadleigh: Utah

Don James: Utah

Patrick Conn: Utah

WASHINGTON AT ARIZONA STATE

Sep 30, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) hands off to running back Cameron Davis (22) in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: Washington

Andy Patton: Washington

Zac Neel: Washington

Jack Carlough: Washington

Tony Cosolo: Washington

Matt Zemek: Washington

Matt Wadleigh: Washington

Don James: Arizona State

Patrick Conn: Washington

WASHINGTON STATE AT USC

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley on the sidelines during a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: USC

Andy Patton: USC

Zac Neel: USC

Jack Carlough: USC

Tony Cosolo: USC

Matt Zemek: USC

Matt Wadleigh: USC

Don James: USC

Patrick Conn: USC

OREGON AT ARIZONA

Oct 1, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) rushes for an 80 yard touchdown during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-27. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: Oregon

Andy Patton: Oregon

Zac Neel: Oregon

Jack Carlough: Oregon

Tony Cosolo: Oregon

Matt Zemek: Oregon

Matt Wadleigh: Oregon

Don James: Oregon

Patrick Conn: Oregon

OREGON STATE AT STANFORD

Sep 24, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans defensive lineman Solomon Byrd (51) pressures Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) in the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: Oregon State

Andy Patton: Oregon State

Zac Neel: Oregon State

Jack Carlough: Oregon State

Tony Cosolo: Oregon State

Matt Zemek: Oregon State

Matt Wadleigh: Oregon State

Don James: Stanford

Patrick Conn: Oregon State

