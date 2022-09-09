College Wire network predicts Week 2’s SEC matchups

Well, would you look at that? We’re already 1/12 of the way through the college football regular season.

Week 1 is now in the books, and we were treated to some interesting league matchups. Georgia boat raced Oregon in Atlanta, while Florida scored a home upset against Utah and Arkansas took down a Cincinnati team coming off a College Football Playoff appearance. The Tigers were the only SEC team to lose in Week 1, dropping their opener against Florida State in New Orleans.

In Week 2, we have another interesting slate, headlined by the beginning of league play with Florida hosting Kentucky and Arkansas hosting South Carolina. Alabama and Tennessee face key road trips against Texas and Pittsburgh, respectively, while Vanderbilt has a big opportunity to make a statement with ranked Wake Forest coming to town.

There’s a lot to watch for this week. Here’s how our team of experts on the College Wire network see things shaking out.

Alabama at Texas

South Carolina at Arkansas

  • Conn: Arkansas

  • Spurr: Arkansas

  • Bolin: Arkansas

  • Jones: Arkansas

  • De La Espriella: Arkansas

  • Vitale: Arkansas

  • Nettuno: Arkansas

  • Harralson: Arkansas

  • Ickes: Arkansas

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt

  • Conn: Wake

  • Spurr: Wake

  • Bolin: Wake

  • Jones: Wake

  • De La Espriella: Wake

  • Vitale: Wake

  • Nettuno: Wake

  • Harralson: Wake

  • Ickes: Wake

Missouri at Kansas State

  • Conn: Kansas State

  • Spurr: Kansas State

  • Bolin: Kansas State

  • Jones: Kansas State

  • De La Espriella: Kansas State

  • Vitale: Kansas State

  • Nettuno: Mizzou

  • Harralson: Kansas State

  • Ickes: Kansas State

Appalachian State at Texas A&M

  • Conn: TAMU

  • Spurr: TAMU

  • Bolin: TAMU

  • Jones: App St.

  • De La Espriella: TAMU

  • Vitale: TAMU

  • Nettuno: TAMU

  • Harralson: TAMU

  • Ickes: TAMU

Tennessee at Pittsburgh

  • Conn: Pitt

  • Spurr: Tennessee

  • Bolin: Tennessee

  • Jones: Pitt

  • De La Espriella: Tennessee

  • Vitale: Tennessee

  • Nettuno: Tennessee

  • Harralson: Tennessee

  • Ickes: Tennessee

Samford at Georgia

  • Conn: UGA

  • Spurr: UGA

  • Bolin: UGA

  • Jones: UGA

  • De La Espriella: UGA

  • Vitale: UGA

  • Nettuno: UGA

  • Harralson: UGA

  • Ickes: UGA

Kentucky at Florida

  • Conn: Florida

  • Spurr: Florida

  • Bolin: Kentucky

  • Jones: Florida

  • De La Espriella: Florida

  • Vitale: Florida

  • Nettuno: Florida

  • Harralson: Florida

  • Ickes: Florida

Central Arkansas at Ole Miss

  • Conn: Ole Miss

  • Spurr: Ole Miss

  • Bolin: Ole Miss

  • Jones: Ole Miss

  • De La Espriella: Ole Miss

  • Vitale: Ole Miss

  • Nettuno: Ole Miss

  • Harralson: Ole Miss

  • Ickes: Ole Miss

San José State at Auburn

  • Conn: Auburn

  • Spurr: Auburn

  • Bolin: Auburn

  • Jones: Auburn

  • De La Espriella: Auburn

  • Vitale: Auburn

  • Nettuno: Auburn

  • Harralson: Auburn

  • Ickes: Auburn

Southern at LSU

  • Conn: LSU

  • Spurr: LSU

  • Bolin: LSU

  • Jones: LSU

  • De La Espriella: LSU

  • Vitale: LSU

  • Nettuno: LSU

  • Harralson: LSU

  • Ickes: LSU

Mississippi State at Arizona

  • Conn: MSU

  • Spurr: MSU

  • Bolin: MSU

  • Jones: MSU

  • De La Espriella: MSU

  • Vitale: MSU

  • Nettuno: MSU

  • Harralson: MSU

  • Ickes: MSU

