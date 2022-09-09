College Wire network predicts Week 2’s SEC matchups

Well, would you look at that? We’re already 1/12 of the way through the college football regular season.

Week 1 is now in the books, and we were treated to some interesting league matchups. Georgia boat raced Oregon in Atlanta, while Florida scored a home upset against Utah and Arkansas took down a Cincinnati team coming off a College Football Playoff appearance. The Tigers were the only SEC team to lose in Week 1, dropping their opener against Florida State in New Orleans.

In Week 2, we have another interesting slate, headlined by the beginning of league play with Florida hosting Kentucky and Arkansas hosting South Carolina. Alabama and Tennessee face key road trips against Texas and Pittsburgh, respectively, while Vanderbilt has a big opportunity to make a statement with ranked Wake Forest coming to town.

There’s a lot to watch for this week. Here’s how our team of experts on the College Wire network see things shaking out.

Alabama at Texas

South Carolina at Arkansas

Conn: Arkansas

Spurr: Arkansas

Bolin: Arkansas

Jones: Arkansas

De La Espriella: Arkansas

Vitale: Arkansas

Nettuno: Arkansas

Harralson: Arkansas

Ickes: Arkansas

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt

Conn: Wake

Spurr: Wake

Bolin: Wake

Jones: Wake

De La Espriella: Wake

Vitale: Wake

Nettuno: Wake

Harralson: Wake

Ickes: Wake

Missouri at Kansas State

Conn: Kansas State

Spurr: Kansas State

Bolin: Kansas State

Jones: Kansas State

De La Espriella: Kansas State

Vitale: Kansas State

Nettuno: Mizzou

Harralson: Kansas State

Ickes: Kansas State

Appalachian State at Texas A&M

Conn: TAMU

Spurr: TAMU

Bolin: TAMU

Jones: App St.

De La Espriella: TAMU

Vitale: TAMU

Nettuno: TAMU

Harralson: TAMU

Ickes: TAMU

Tennessee at Pittsburgh

Conn: Pitt

Spurr: Tennessee

Bolin: Tennessee

Jones: Pitt

De La Espriella: Tennessee

Vitale: Tennessee

Nettuno: Tennessee

Harralson: Tennessee

Ickes: Tennessee

Samford at Georgia

Conn: UGA

Spurr: UGA

Bolin: UGA

Jones: UGA

De La Espriella: UGA

Vitale: UGA

Nettuno: UGA

Harralson: UGA

Ickes: UGA

Kentucky at Florida

Conn: Florida

Spurr: Florida

Bolin: Kentucky

Jones: Florida

De La Espriella: Florida

Vitale: Florida

Nettuno: Florida

Harralson: Florida

Ickes: Florida

Central Arkansas at Ole Miss

Conn: Ole Miss

Spurr: Ole Miss

Bolin: Ole Miss

Jones: Ole Miss

De La Espriella: Ole Miss

Vitale: Ole Miss

Nettuno: Ole Miss

Harralson: Ole Miss

Ickes: Ole Miss

San José State at Auburn

Conn: Auburn

Spurr: Auburn

Bolin: Auburn

Jones: Auburn

De La Espriella: Auburn

Vitale: Auburn

Nettuno: Auburn

Harralson: Auburn

Ickes: Auburn

Southern at LSU

Conn: LSU

Spurr: LSU

Bolin: LSU

Jones: LSU

De La Espriella: LSU

Vitale: LSU

Nettuno: LSU

Harralson: LSU

Ickes: LSU

Mississippi State at Arizona

Conn: MSU

Spurr: MSU

Bolin: MSU

Jones: MSU

De La Espriella: MSU

Vitale: MSU

Nettuno: MSU

Harralson: MSU

Ickes: MSU

