College Wire editors make their SEC Title game predictions
And then there were two teams remaining.
After 13 weeks of college football, we have the SEC Championship game between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs. For the fifth time in the game’s history, these two teams will square off. LSU holds the 3-1 edge in the previous four matchups. The last was in 2019 when the Tigers won 37-10.
None of the four games were close; all were decided by 20 or more points. Why should this year be any different?
For the final time before bowl season arrives, the College Wire’s SEC editorial staff make their game picks.
Patrick Conn, Regional Editor
AJ Spurr, Alabama
E. Wayne, Arkansas
Taylor Jones, Auburn
Adam Dubbin, Florida
Joe Vitale, Georgia
Tyler Nettuno, LSU
Dan Harralson, Tennessee
Joey Ickes, Texas A&M
Can LSU pull off the improbable or does Georgia win the SEC for the first time since 2017?
Patrick Conn, Regional Editor
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Score Prediction: Georgia 33, LSU 13
MVP Pick: Kelee Ringo
AJ Spurr, Roll Tide Wire
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Score Prediction: Georgia 38, LSU 17
MVP Pick: Stetson Bennett
E. Wayne, Razorbacks Wire
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Score Prediction: Georgia 28, LSU 24
MVP Pick: Stetson Bennett
Taylor Jones, Auburn Wire
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Score Prediction: Georgia 40, LSU 27
MVP Pick: Ladd McConkey
Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Score Prediction: Georgia 35, LSU 28
MVP Pick: Brock Bowers
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
Score Prediction: Georgia 38, LSU 23
MVP Pick: Stetson Bennett
Joey Ickes, Aggies Wire
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Score Prediction: Georgia 35, LSU 20
MVP Pick: Brock Bowers
Tyler Nettuno, LSU Wire
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Score Prediction: Georgia 31, LSU 13
MVP Pick: Brock Bowers
Joe Vitale, UGA Wire
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Score Prediction: Georgia 34, LSU 10
MVP Pick: Stetson Bennett
Updated SEC Standings
Editor
Site
Last Week
Overall
Patrick
Regional Editor
1-8
80-31
AJ
Alabama
6-3
84-27
E. Wayne
Arkansas
5-4
85-26
Taylor
Auburn
4-5
80-31
Adam
Florida
4-5
84-27
Joe
Georgia
5-4
82-29
Tyler
LSU
6-3
84-27
Dan
Tennessee
5-4
87-24
Joey
Texas A&M
4-5
85-26