College Wire editors make their SEC Title game predictions

And then there were two teams remaining.

After 13 weeks of college football, we have the SEC Championship game between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs. For the fifth time in the game’s history, these two teams will square off. LSU holds the 3-1 edge in the previous four matchups. The last was in 2019 when the Tigers won 37-10.

None of the four games were close; all were decided by 20 or more points. Why should this year be any different?

For the final time before bowl season arrives, the College Wire’s SEC editorial staff make their game picks.

Patrick Conn, Regional Editor

AJ Spurr, Alabama

E. Wayne, Arkansas

Taylor Jones, Auburn

Adam Dubbin, Florida

Joe Vitale, Georgia

Tyler Nettuno, LSU

Dan Harralson, Tennessee

Joey Ickes, Texas A&M

Can LSU pull off the improbable or does Georgia win the SEC for the first time since 2017?

Patrick Conn, Regional Editor

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Score Prediction: Georgia 33, LSU 13

MVP Pick: Kelee Ringo

AJ Spurr, Roll Tide Wire

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Score Prediction: Georgia 38, LSU 17

MVP Pick: Stetson Bennett

E. Wayne, Razorbacks Wire

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Score Prediction: Georgia 28, LSU 24

MVP Pick: Stetson Bennett

Taylor Jones, Auburn Wire

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Score Prediction: Georgia 40, LSU 27

MVP Pick: Ladd McConkey

Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Score Prediction: Georgia 35, LSU 28

MVP Pick: Brock Bowers

Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Score Prediction: Georgia 38, LSU 23

MVP Pick: Stetson Bennett

Joey Ickes, Aggies Wire

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Score Prediction: Georgia 35, LSU 20

MVP Pick: Brock Bowers

Tyler Nettuno, LSU Wire

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Score Prediction: Georgia 31, LSU 13

MVP Pick: Brock Bowers

Joe Vitale, UGA Wire

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Score Prediction: Georgia 34, LSU 10

MVP Pick: Stetson Bennett

Updated SEC Standings

Editor Site Last Week Overall Patrick Regional Editor 1-8 80-31 AJ Alabama 6-3 84-27 E. Wayne Arkansas 5-4 85-26 Taylor Auburn 4-5 80-31 Adam Florida 4-5 84-27 Joe Georgia 5-4 82-29 Tyler LSU 6-3 84-27 Dan Tennessee 5-4 87-24 Joey Texas A&M 4-5 85-26

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire