College Wire editors predict the winner from each SEC game in Week 5

Week 5 in the SEC has arrived with two teams enjoying the open week. The Tennessee Vols (4-0) and Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2) will return to action in Week 6.
In Week 4 the conference finished 6-0 in nonconference play. Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and Auburn enjoyed winning their SEC matchups. For Week 5 there are a total of seven games featuring SEC teams and only two are of the nonconference variety.
South Carolina will host South Carolina State and Florida will host FCS opponent Eastern Washington on Sunday. The game was moved due to Hurricane Ian. Ole Miss is the final SEC team that will play a conference game, every other squad has at least one game under their belt.
A quick look at the SEC standings heading into this game:
West Team
Conf
Overall
East Team
Conf
Overall
Alabama
1-0
4-0
Georgia
1-0
4-0
Auburn
1-0
3-1
Kentucky
1-0
4-0
LSU
1-0
3-1
Tennessee
1-0
4-0
Texas A&M
1-0
3-1
Florida
0-2
2-2
Ole Miss
0-0
4-0
Missouri
0-1
2-2
Arkansas
1-1
3-1
South Carolina
0-2
2-2
Mississippi State
0-1
3-1
Vanderbilt
0-1
3-2
As we do each week, the SEC editors on the College Wire network make their predictions for each conference game on the schedule.
Patrick Conn, Auburn/Regional Editor
AJ Spurr, Alabama
E. Wayne, Arkansas
Adam Dubbin, Florida
Joe Vitale, Georgia
Tyler Nettuno, LSU
Dan Harralson, Tennessee
Joey Ickes, Texas A&M
South Carolina State at South Carolina
The Gamecocks have started out the season 2-2 with both losses coming by SEC team. This week they play an in-state battle in the third of four nonconference games on the schedule. The final will come in the season finale against Clemson.
Patrick
South Carolina
AJ
South Carolina
E. Wayne
South Carolina
Adam
South Carolina
Joe
South Carolina
Tyler
South Carolina
Dan
South Carolina
Joey
South Carolina
No. 8 Kentucky at No. 11 Ole Miss
The Kentucky Wildcats have started the season 4-0 and 1-0 in SEC play. They look to make it 2-0 when they travel to Oxford. Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss unbeaten through four games as they finished out the nonconference slate for 2022, can the Rebels get their first SEC victory over a top 10 opponent?
Patrick
Ole Miss
AJ
Kentucky
E. Wayne
Kentucky
Adam
Kentucky
Joe
Ole Miss
Tyler
Kentucky
Dan
Ole Miss
Joey
Kentucky
No. 2 Alabama at No. 19 Arkansas
Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks are coming off a tough loss to Texas A&M and now host the defending SEC champions. Can they ruin the perfect start to the season for Alabama? The Tide come in as the No. 2 team in the country and have won 14 straight against the Hogs.
Patrick
Alabama
AJ
Alabama
E. Wayne
Alabama
Adam
Alabama
Joe
Alabama
Tyler
Alabama
Dan
Alabama
Joey
Alabama
No. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Texas A&M survived the Southwest Classic with the two-point victory over Arkansas. Now they head to Starkville to take on Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Since taking over the Aggies program, Jimbo Fisher is 2-2 against the Bulldogs and 1-1 in Stark Vegas.
Patrick
Mississippi State
AJ
Texas A&M
E. Wayne
Mississippi State
Adam
Texas A&M
Joe
Mississippi State
Tyler
Mississippi State
Dan
Mississippi State
Joey
Texas A&M
LSU at Auburn
This battle of unranked SEC teams is a marquee matchup for one very important reason, it could be the final straw for Bryan Harsin at Auburn. After being part of the reason that LSU made the change at head coach, the Tigers could return the favor this week. After narrowly escaping the game against Missouri, is there any more magic at Jordan-Hare this Saturday?
Patrick
LSU
AJ
LSU
E. Wayne
LSU
Adam
LSU
Joe
LSU
Tyler
LSU
Dan
LSU
Joey
LSU
No. 1 Georgia at Missouri
The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are looking to continue their dominance over the SEC West. This week they have Missouri, who just fell to Auburn in demoralizing fashion last weekend. This has Eli Drinkwitz feeling the pressure in Columbia. It could be another long afternoon for the home team fans.
Patrick
Georgia
AJ
Georgia
E. Wayne
Georgia
Adam
Georgia
Joe
Georgia
Tyler
Georgia
Dan
Georgia
Joey
Georgia
Eastern Washington at Florida
It has been an up and down start for Billy Napier in his first season with the Florida Gators. They took down a top-10 foe in the first game when they outlasted Utah. Since then they fell to Kentucky and Tennessee, which sandwiched a scare with South Florida. This week they have an FCS opponent in Eastern Washington. Time to take out some frustration for the 2-2 Florida Gators.
Patrick
Florida
AJ
Florida
E. Wayne
Florida
Adam
Florida
Joe
Florida
Tyler
Florida
Dan
Florida
Joey
Florida
Standings through Week 4
Prior to Week 4:
Name
Site
Last Week
Overall
Patrick Conn
Auburn/Regional Editor
8-2
40-8
AJ Spurr
Alabama
10-0
43-5
E. Wayne
Arkansas
8-2
42-6
Adam Dubbin
Florida
9-1
41-7
Joe Vitale
Georgia
9-1
40-8
Tyler Nettuno
LSU
9-1
40-8
Dan Harralson
Tennessee
9-1
42-6
Joey Ickes
Texas A&M
10-0
43-5