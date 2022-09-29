College Wire editors predict the winner from each SEC game in Week 5

Week 5 in the SEC has arrived with two teams enjoying the open week. The Tennessee Vols (4-0) and Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2) will return to action in Week 6.

In Week 4 the conference finished 6-0 in nonconference play. Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and Auburn enjoyed winning their SEC matchups. For Week 5 there are a total of seven games featuring SEC teams and only two are of the nonconference variety.

South Carolina will host South Carolina State and Florida will host FCS opponent Eastern Washington on Sunday. The game was moved due to Hurricane Ian. Ole Miss is the final SEC team that will play a conference game, every other squad has at least one game under their belt.

A quick look at the SEC standings heading into this game:

West Team

Conf

Overall

East Team

Conf

Overall

Alabama

1-0

4-0

Georgia

1-0

4-0

Auburn

1-0

3-1

Kentucky

1-0

4-0

LSU

1-0

3-1

Tennessee

1-0

4-0

Texas A&M

1-0

3-1

Florida

0-2

2-2

Ole Miss

0-0

4-0

Missouri

0-1

2-2

Arkansas

1-1

3-1

South Carolina

0-2

2-2

Mississippi State

0-1

3-1

Vanderbilt

0-1

3-2

As we do each week, the SEC editors on the College Wire network make their predictions for each conference game on the schedule.

South Carolina State at South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Gamecocks have started out the season 2-2 with both losses coming by SEC team. This week they play an in-state battle in the third of four nonconference games on the schedule. The final will come in the season finale against Clemson.

Patrick

South Carolina

AJ

South Carolina

E. Wayne

South Carolina

Adam

South Carolina

Joe

South Carolina

Tyler

South Carolina

Dan

South Carolina

Joey

South Carolina

 

No. 8 Kentucky at No. 11 Ole Miss

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats have started the season 4-0 and 1-0 in SEC play. They look to make it 2-0 when they travel to Oxford. Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss unbeaten through four games as they finished out the nonconference slate for 2022, can the Rebels get their first SEC victory over a top 10 opponent?

Patrick

Ole Miss

AJ

Kentucky

E. Wayne

Kentucky

Adam

Kentucky

Joe

Ole Miss

Tyler

Kentucky

Dan

Ole Miss

Joey

Kentucky

 

No. 2 Alabama at No. 19 Arkansas

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks are coming off a tough loss to Texas A&M and now host the defending SEC champions. Can they ruin the perfect start to the season for Alabama? The Tide come in as the No. 2 team in the country and have won 14 straight against the Hogs.

Patrick

Alabama

AJ

Alabama

E. Wayne

Alabama

Adam

Alabama

Joe

Alabama

Tyler

Alabama

Dan

Alabama

Joey

Alabama

 

No. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Texas A&M survived the Southwest Classic with the two-point victory over Arkansas. Now they head to Starkville to take on Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Since taking over the Aggies program, Jimbo Fisher is 2-2 against the Bulldogs and 1-1 in Stark Vegas.

Patrick

Mississippi State

AJ

Texas A&M

E. Wayne

Mississippi State

Adam

Texas A&M

Joe

Mississippi State

Tyler

Mississippi State

Dan

Mississippi State

Joey

Texas A&M

 

LSU at Auburn

Jake Crandall-USA TODAY Network

This battle of unranked SEC teams is a marquee matchup for one very important reason, it could be the final straw for Bryan Harsin at Auburn. After being part of the reason that LSU made the change at head coach, the Tigers could return the favor this week. After narrowly escaping the game against Missouri, is there any more magic at Jordan-Hare this Saturday?

Patrick

LSU

AJ

LSU

E. Wayne

LSU

Adam

LSU

Joe

LSU

Tyler

LSU

Dan

LSU

Joey

LSU

 

No. 1 Georgia at Missouri

Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are looking to continue their dominance over the SEC West. This week they have Missouri, who just fell to Auburn in demoralizing fashion last weekend. This has Eli Drinkwitz feeling the pressure in Columbia. It could be another long afternoon for the home team fans.

Patrick

Georgia

AJ

Georgia

E. Wayne

Georgia

Adam

Georgia

Joe

Georgia

Tyler

Georgia

Dan

Georgia

Joey

Georgia

 

Eastern Washington at Florida

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

It has been an up and down start for Billy Napier in his first season with the Florida Gators. They took down a top-10 foe in the first game when they outlasted Utah. Since then they fell to Kentucky and Tennessee, which sandwiched a scare with South Florida. This week they have an FCS opponent in Eastern Washington. Time to take out some frustration for the 2-2 Florida Gators.

Patrick

Florida

AJ

Florida

E. Wayne

Florida

Adam

Florida

Joe

Florida

Tyler

Florida

Dan

Florida

Joey

Florida

 

Standings through Week 4

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to Week 4:

Name

Site

Last Week

Overall

Patrick Conn

Auburn/Regional Editor

8-2

40-8

AJ Spurr

Alabama

10-0

43-5

E. Wayne

Arkansas

8-2

42-6

Adam Dubbin

Florida

9-1

41-7

Joe Vitale

Georgia

9-1

40-8

Tyler Nettuno

LSU

9-1

40-8

Dan Harralson

Tennessee

9-1

42-6

Joey Ickes

Texas A&M

10-0

43-5

 

