College Wire’s Big Ten top performers in Week 3

This past week in the Big Ten saw a total of 13 games. The only team on a bye this week was the Illinois Fighting Illini. The conference finished 9-4 in those games and plenty of these nonconference matchups weren’t close.

Seven of the 13 contests were decided by three or more touchdowns, only one came in a losing effort thanks to Nebraska’s performance against Oklahoma.

With a new week of games comes the final look back at Week 3 with the top conference performers of the week voted on by our Big Ten site editors.

The Voters:

Without further ado, let’s dive into the selections made by our editorial team:

Head Coach of the Week

Jake Crandall/USA TODAY Network

James Franklin, Penn State

Total Votes: 6

The Penn State Nittany Lions head coach gets the nod this week after knocking off the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare, 41-12. It was Auburn’s worst home loss since 2012 against Georgia. The Nittany Lions dominated the SEC opposition to improve to 3-0.

Receiving Votes:

Ryan Day, Ohio State

P.J. Fleck, Minnesota

Quarterback of the Week

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Total Votes: 7

It was easy work for Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday against an in-state foe, Toledo. The offense racked up 763 yards of offense with 36 first downs on 78 plays.

Week 3 Stats vs Toledo:

22/27 | 367 Yards | 13.6 YPA | 5 TDs

Receiving Votes:

Aidan O’Connell, Purdue

Running Back of the Week

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

Total Votes: 7

Ibrahim and the Golden Gophers ran all over the Colorado Buffaloes’ defense to the tune of 334 yards rushing. They averaged 6.4 yards per attempt and Ibrahim led the way. The first three scores of the game came on runs of 5, 2, and 18 yards from Ibrahim.

Story continues

Week 3 Stats vs Colorado:

23 Carries | 202 Yards | 8.8 YPC | 3 TDs

Receiving Votes:

Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Wide Receiver of the Week

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Jones, Purdue

Total Votes: 5

It was a wild and chaotic finish in the Purdue-Syracuse game but the Boilermakers came up short in this clash. Jones came up with a 55-yard touchdown grab with 6:41 left in the game to get Purdue within three. Syracuse ended up winning with a touchdown pass with just seven seconds remaining. Jones was a big reason why they had an opportunity to win but it just wasn’t meant to be.

Week 3 Stats vs Syracuse:

11 Rec | 188 Yards | 17.09 YPR | 1 TD

Also Receiving Votes:

Marvin Harrison II, Ohio State

Offensive MVP of the Week

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

CJ Stroud, Ohio State

Total Votes: 4

Stroud edged out Mohamed Ibrahim, Nicholas Singleton, and Sean Clifford this week.

Defensive MVPs of the Week

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

Week 3 Stats vs New Mexico State:

3 Tackles | 2 Solo | 1.5 TFLs | 1 Sack

Abdul Carter, Penn State

Week 3 Stats vs Auburn:

6 Tackles | 6 Solo | 1.0 TFL | 1 Sack | 1 FF | 1 PBU

These two defenders made their presence felt on Saturday. They each received two votes.

Newcomer of the Week

Jake Crandall/USA TODAY Network

Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Total Votes: 6

Singleton just couldn’t be stopped by the Auburn defense. He only carried the ball 10 times but he made each one of them count.

Week 3 Stats vs Auburn:

10 Carries | 124 Yards | 12.4 YPC | 2 TDs

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire