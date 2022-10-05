College Wire’s Big Ten top performers in Week 5

In Week 5 all 14 teams in the Big Ten were in action. There were several close contests and several blowouts. The Ohio State Buckeyes blasted Rutgers 49-10, while Bret Bielema took it to his former team Wisconsin. The Fighting Illini’s 34-10 win over the Badgers sent the Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst packing.

The Michigan Wolverines and Penn State Nittany Lions joined the Buckeyes as they kept their perfect season intact. Each team has started the season 5-0 and 2-0 in conference play. It will be quite the race in the Big Ten East, while the West has six teams tied at 1-1 in conference play. Wisconsin is in the cellar with two conference losses.

With a new week of games comes the final look back at Week 5 with the top conference performers of the week voted on by our Big Ten site editors.

The Voters:

Without further ado, let’s dive into the selections made by our editorial team

Head Coach of the Week

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Bret Bielema, Illinois Fighting Illini

Total Votes (6)

Bielema has breathed life into Illinois football. The Fighting Illini are sitting at 4-1 (1-1) through five games after the 34-10 win over Wisconsin.

Honorable Mention: Jeff Brohm, Purdue (2)

Quarterback of the Week

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland Terrapins

Total Votes (9)

Stats vs Michigan State:

32-41 | 314 Yards | 1 TD | 4 Carries | 18 Yards

Running Back of the Week

The Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY Network

Miyan Williams, Ohio State Buckeyes

Total Votes (7)

Stats vs Rutgers:

21 Carries | 189 Yards | 9.0 YPC | 5 TDs

Wide Receiver of the Week

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Palmer, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Total Votes (7)

Stats vs Indiana:

8 Receptions | 157 Yards | 19.6 YPR | 1 TD

Story continues

Offensive MVP

Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY Network

Miyan Williams, Ohio State Buckeyes

Total Votes (4)

Williams tied a school record for most touchdown runs in a single game with five. He was the entire offense on this day.

Defensive MVP

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Allen, Purdue Boilermakers

Total Votes (4)

Stats vs Minnesota:

4 Tackles | 2 INTs | 1 PD

Honorable Mention: Steele Chambers, Ohio State (3)

Newcomer of the Week

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Casey Thompson, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Total Votes (2)

Stats vs Indiana:

18-27 | 66.7% Comp | 270 Yards | 2 TDs | 1 Rushing TD

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire