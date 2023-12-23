College Weekly: Adrian men's basketball picks up first win

ADRIAN — The Adrian College men's basketball team picked up its first win of the season, beating Hiram in a non-league matchup, 79-58.

The Bulldogs (1-8) snapped an eight-game skid behind a strong second half where they outscored Hiram, 48-32, after leading 31-26 at the half.

Adrian College's Braylon Dickerson drives the ball against Siena Heights' Brent Wiles during Tuesday's game at Siena Heights

DJ Morrow had 21 points, four steals and an assist while Braylon Dickerson had 17 points, six rebounds, three blocks, three steals and two assists. Josh Jordan added 10 points and two blocks.

Here's how the rest of the week played out for Adrian and Siena Heights:

ADRIAN

Women's Basketball

The Bulldogs survived Wednesday in a game against Bluffton, winning 44-43 to improve to 7-4.

Adrian led 44-43 after the Beavers hit a pair of free throws with 14 seconds left, the Bulldogs missed a pair of free throws on the other end before Bluffton got the ball with a chance to win, but missed a layup to end the game.

The Bulldogs were balanced with nobody scoring into double figures Morgan Babb's seven points led the way.

SIENA HEIGHTS

Women's Basketball

The Saints traveled to Puerto Rico for the Puerto Rico Clasico where they opened play Monday with a 55-35 win.

SHU defeated Puerto Rico-Rio Piedras behind 11 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists from Kayla Hinton while Brooke Rebman had 11 points as well.

The Saints (10-2) followed it up with a 10th-straight wins as they beat Warner, 61-40.

Hinton had 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists while Tecumseh grad Eva Alcock had 12 points and three blocks while Jillian Gelso had 11 points.

Men's Basketball

The Saints beat East-West, 71-58, behind a strong defensive effort in the first half.

The Saints (4-5) led 28-18 at the break. Jonas Tester had 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals while Jonny Bowers had 13 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double while adding four steals.

Lenawee Christian graduate Gavin Sluss had 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Adrian College men's basketball picks up first win of 2023-24 season