COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College to face Southern Idaho in Wednesday's first round

Nov. 14—HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Odessa College volleyball team will begin its run in the NJCAA Tournament by facing College of Southern Idaho at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Hutch Sports Arena.

The Lady Wranglers (28-6) enter the tournament as the No. 8 seed while Southern Idaho (25-8) will be the No. 9 seed and comes out of the Scenic West Athletic Conference.

It'll be the second meeting this season between the two squads as Odessa College defeated Southern Idaho earlier this season in four sets back on Aug. 31 in a tournament game in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The winner will face the winner of the Florida Southwester-Colby Community College game in the second round.