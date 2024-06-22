College volleyball: Ex-Willmar Cardinal hits the coaching ranks

Jun. 21—Grace Marti's sports career at Willmar High School included tearing the anterior cruciate ligaments on both her right and left knees over a nine-month period.

It made for some trying times for Marti, a 2019 Willmar High School graduate.

"I thought to myself, 'If I do one more thing, I'm totally done,'" she said.

She recovered from the knee injuries sufferied in volleyball and girls basketball. And while cheering for her teammates from the bench, it also helped her, she said.

"It gave me a whole other perspective," she said. "It helped me learn about the coaching side of things for sure."

After a standout vollyeball career at Cornell College in Iowa, Marti is taking the next step. She was recently named assistant coach for the Northern State University volleyball team.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to be a coach," Marti said.

Northern State is an NCAA Division II program in Aberdeen, South Dakota. It's a great landing spot for someone new to college coaching. The Wolves compete in in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, which is widely considered one of the top Division II conferences in the country.

Northern State is also a program running at a high level under veteran head coach Brent Aldridge. In the last three seasons, Northern State has posted 19-9, 18-11 and 18-11 records playing some of the top teams in the country in Division II.

She starts July 1. She'll work with middle hitters, her college position, and be an integral part of recruiting.

"My college coach (Jeff Meeker) really shoved me into the thought of being a coach and continuing in the sport that way," Marti said.

Marti, a 6-footer, began her volleyball career at the University of Sioux Falls, an NSIC member and one of Northern State's rivals. She then transferred to Cornell, an NCAA Division III school. With the Rams, she was a second-team All-Midwest Conference performer her senior year, earning two Midwest Conference Player of the Week honors. She helped Cornell to regular season conference and conference tournament championships. Along the way, Marti and the Rams qualified for three straight NCAA Division III national tournaments.

She wrapped up her career with 650 kills and 201 blocks, picking up a degree in business management.

"I just want to stay open-minded about everything," Marti said about coaching. "I just to be able to learn as much as I can and be as successful as I can."

She's already gone through Aldridge's scouting process and how reports are filed. She's only met a handful of players and has just secured an apartment in Aberdeen. Until then, she's spending time in Iowa and back home. Then, it's off to a new career.

She says she's fortunate.

"All my coaches in high school were really good and I just kind of figured that out," Marti said. "Everybody just added to everything and helped me a lot.

"I was also really fortunate to have some really good coaches in college that have shoved me into this direction."

In Willmar, she said she grew up a tomboy, but didn't play competitive volleyball until eighth grade at her mother's urging. She also played basketball and was on top Cardinal teams in both sports.

"At first, I didn't really want to play it (volleyball)," she said.

She soon figured out she could be pretty good at it. Now, she finds out where she'll fit in as a coach.

"I want to be there (at Northern State) as long as they'll have me," she said.