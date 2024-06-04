College Volleyball Double Play

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Being an athlete at the collegiate level is an incredible undertaking. To have to juggle college level courses with facing the toughest competition in the country is something very few in the world can do. But for three Beach Volleyball players at Miramar College, they take their academic responsibilities to the next level.

Volleyball players Natalie Repetti, Zaria Henderson, and Mia Fox wanted to play Beach Volleyball so badly, that they decided to add the full course requirement at Miramar College to play a sport, on top of their full course load at the current Universities they attend.

Because UC San Diego doesn’t have a Beach Volleyball team, Reppetti & Henderson, both a part of UCSD’s Indoor Volleyball team, decided to continue their academic and athletic careers at Miramar College.

For Fox, while she only plays at Miramar College, she takes a full course load at San Diego State in pursuit of her bachelors degree in Psychology.

