COLLEGE TRACK: Wilson takes 11th at NCAA championships

Jun. 15—ATLANTA — Ameia Wilson has been in major meets all of her career starting from Danville High School to Michigan and to Georgia Tech.

And while she wasn't overwhelmed with her first NCAA Championship meet in her career, she still had some jitters with the unknown.

"I didn't really know what to expect," Wilson said. "I always watched the broadcast of the NCAA championships beforehand, so I knew how the layout went. To be there in person, the goal was not to be overwhelmed and treat it as a regular meet. It worked out because I had a day to watch the guys do the long jump and it gave me an idea when I jumped."

And Wilson beat expectations last weekend with her taking 11th in the long jump with a jump of 20 feet, 7 3/4 and was named to the second team All-American at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

"I was projected to get 19th, which is outside the All-America criteria," Wilson said. "It was a good feeling, but was a frustrating feeling because I was two feet away from making the top 10 and getting first-team All-America. Having the best season of my life is a major accomplishment. I am not satisfied, but I am happy with the results."

Wilson had been coming off an Achilles injury last year and even with any slow starts in her first starts, the fact that her playing new competition was the reward.

"I have been jumping against all of the top athletes in the country because Georgia Tech had a strong schedule with tournaments all over the south. I tore my Achilles last year and after getting a few jumps after my injury, it was an eye-opener. I hade to think of it as doing it one step at a time."

The time as a Yellowjacket has been strong as she was battling back from her injury.

"Starting at Georgia Tech at ground zero helped me because I had to trust my coaches who had experienced with injured athletes," Wilson said. "They built me up and we held back when we could but they trusted me at how much I could push myself and they had no doubt about my abilities."

With one year of eligibility remaining, Wilson said that she is going above and beyond if she clinches another trip to Eugene.

"Getting into Eugene proves to me that I am consistent with my average," Wilson said. "If I were to shift my average jump up, that would put me in a different, eilte level of jumpers. The goal is to not only make Eugene, but to get top three. Now I know there is no limits when it come to my potential. There is a lot more to learn and a lot more to do before I hit my peak, I have a way more to go."

Even with her time in the ACC and the trip to Eugene, Wilson said she always goes back to her time as a Viking for inspiration.

"I could not have gotten to this level without my coaches at DHS, BJ Luke and Debi Hosch," Wilson said. "I remember where I came from and what they motivated in me."