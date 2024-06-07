COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD: Wilson heads to NCAA Championships, Olympic Trials

Growing up in a track and field family, Skyla Wilson watched on television, in amazement, the athleticism and speed of the athletes, dreaming one day she, too, would race on the sport's biggest stage.

This week, the Duke University graduate student and former Susquehanna star will achieve one step along the road to glory when she competes at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in the 100-meter hurdles at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Then, Wilson will train for the United States Olympic Trials, where she'll race in the 400 hurdles.

"I am very grateful for how this year has been going," Wilson, 23, said. "I surpassed all of my goals that I had at the beginning of the year. Maybe my goals were a little conservative, because I was training by myself in the fall. It's been a great transition for me at Duke this spring. My coaches are really amazing, and that has been great for me."

Before she took a stride on the track, Wilson had plenty of inspiration to compete.

Her mother, Teresa Covert, was a star at Susquehanna, where she earned several state gold medals in the hurdles and jumps. Then at the University at Albany, she became the school's first track and field athlete to qualify for the NCAA Championships and was enshrined in the school's Hall of Fame.

When it came time for Wilson's track journey to begin, however, she chose distance races as her specialty.

That changed by her freshman year. In her four seasons with the Lady Sabers, while being coached by her mother, Wilson carved a place in the school's history books in the hurdles and sprints and earned a scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania.

At Penn, Wilson had a rewarding All-Ivy League career, albeit an interrupted one. She ran top times of 13.90 seconds in the 100 hurdles, which is the program record; 58.26 in the 400 hurdles; 11.88 in the 100; and 24.25 in the 200, all ranked in the top 10 all-time.

She also lost two seasons of outdoor track and field because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, Wilson graduated with a degree in neuroscience, but her athletic career did not end there.

With eligibility remaining, Wilson went to the University of Miami (Fla.) as a graduate student.

She found the racing more intense in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Wilson ran a 13.52 in the 100 hurdles at the ACC Championships and 56.05 in the 400 hurdles to finish 21st at the NCAA Championships last spring.

"It was a bigger jump than I expected," said Wilson, who earned a degree in biochemistry and molecular biology. "I remembered going there for fall training, and I was used to being in the fast groups for practice at Penn. I was one of the slowest people at Miami when I got there. That was really tough. I wasn't sure if I was in a good position or not. The culture was very different, and the coaches were different.

"That was physically the most demanding year of my athletic career, and I was grateful to build up my pain tolerance. I did get some PRs (personal records) while I was there, but it was a huge shift and a massive challenge."

Wilson had one year of outdoor track and field eligibility remaining because of the pandemic. She also still had that competitive spirit and a drive to continue her education.

Those desires led her to Duke University.

Allowed only to race in the spring, Wilson needed to train on her own during the indoor season. Once she got into race shape, her determination and talent took over in the 100 hurdles and the 400 hurdles.

At the ACC Championships, Wilson sprinted to a title in the 400 hurdles with a time of 56.05. That effort exceeded the United States Olympic Trials qualifying standard of 56.20.

"I didn't know it was the standard at the time," Wilson said. "I was very shocked that I could run that fast. I wasn't sure that I was even in shape enough to do that. When I had the energy to finish strong, I was very surprised. It was a really good feeling."

In the 100 hurdles, Wilson finished third with a time of 13.26 and qualified for the NCAA East Regional Championships. She raced to a career-best time of 13.01 in the 100 hurdles and punched a ticket to the NCAA Championships. The 400 hurdles, however, did not go so well. Things were off right as the first barrier approached and her race fell apart with a time of 57.68.

"That was a pretty terrible race," Wilson said. "I haven't even watched it because it traumatizes me. Even when I have a bad race, my steps will be correct. My steps were just very off. I had run the short hurdles only an hour before, and in that race, your steps have to be short and quick, and in the 400 hurdles, you want your steps open and long. I was still choppy, taking too many steps, and not hurdling with my correct leg. It was a disaster and heartbreaking."

Despite the adversity, Wilson is eager to race in the 100 hurdles Thursday at 6 p.m. at historic Hayward Field.

"I have been setting PRs pretty consistently throughout the season, so I am hoping to continue that trend," Wilson said. "I would really love to run in the 12s (seconds) and compete to the best of my ability.

"I think competing against such amazing athletes can either go really well or really badly. Now that I am in my sixth year, I have learned more and am more confident that it can take me to a place where I can compete against the absolute best competition."

• • •

After the NCAA Championships, Wilson will shift her focus to the 400 hurdles in the Olympic Trials, which are June 21-30.

One of her high school idols, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the world record holder in the 400, ran the fastest time in the world this season last week with a 52.70 to win at the Edwin Moses Legends Meet.

"As a coach and a mom, I am beyond proud of Sky's achievements and development, both on and off the track," her mother said. "As she has gone through experiences, I have watched her navigate realms out of her comfort zone, experience setbacks, transcend limiting belief systems and learn resonance, release and flow.

"I couldn't be more proud of her. It is a joyous, exciting and honoring experience watching her carve her own legacy."

Her success throughout her collegiate career, and this season in particular, could even open a door for her as a professional track athlete.

"I have been considering that much more," Wilson said. "I thought this was my last hoorah. But now I am putting more thought into not being ready to walk away. I don't want to regret leaving if I think maybe I could get a little faster. I want to reach my full potential. I think about it, but am not distracted by it."

For now, Wilson is enjoying this part of an amazing journey from Susquehanna County to Eugene, Oregon.

"I have met so many amazing people and incredible athletes," Wilson said. "I have had four different great coaches, and I am so grateful for my current coaches at Duke who have gotten me to this stage. My experiences over the years, the coaches and my teammates — all of it has just been incredible.

"I am so appreciative of everyone who has supported me, and I am so glad to have taken on these many challenges in my life."