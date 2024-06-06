College track and field: Podium finish just out of reach for Texas' Nubbe

Jun. 5—EUGENE, Ore. — When Jeremiah Nubbe left The TRACK at New Balance following the weight throw finals at the NCAA indoor track and field championships, he barely missed becoming an All-American.

The Texas sophomore fouled his last two throws and missed an AA honor by an inch-and-a-half.

He experienced a similar heartbreak on Wednesday afternoon.

Nubbe squeaked his way into the men's hammer throw finals at Hayward Field, but once again placed ninth and was unable to earn AA at the 2024 outdoor championships.

The Rainier graduate will have one more chance to snare his first career top-eight finish at NCAAs on Friday in the discus at 5:35 p.m.

Nubbe, the last thrower in the second flight, was outside the top-10 after his first throw of 221 feet, 6 inches. He got into the top-nine to make finals with a heave of 229-10 on his second attempt.

His fifth throw ended up as his best, uncorking a toss of 233-06. Still, that kept him in ninth place due to Southeast Missouri State's Parker Feuerborn having a further throw from the prelims.

Nubbe dropped his head in disappointment afterwards in the athlete tent.