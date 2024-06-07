COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD: Georgia's Minichello wins NCAA title in men's javelin

Marc Minichello is now a two-time national champion.

The former Wyoming Area and University of Pennsylvania track and field star captured the title in the men's javelin at the NCAA Track and Field Championships on Wednesday night at Haward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Minichello, a transfer graduate student at the University of Georgia, launched the javelin 264 feet, 9 inches, on his second throw of the competition to win the championship. He previously won a national title in 2022 when he was at Penn.

He also earned his expected First Team All-America certificate.

On the first day of competition at this season's NCAA Championships, Minichello, who turned 24 on Tuesday, seized the moment and took the lead on his first throw that soared 257-0. It gave him a comfortable margin as the competition moved forward, with Baylor's Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi in second with a distance of 246-3.

Then, Minichello's second throw traveled 264-9, and that stood unchallenged until the fifth round.

Washington's Chandler Ault made a long throw out into the vector. It measured at 260-2, and Minchello wrapped up the championship.

Minichello won the SEC Championship this spring with a distance of 255-8, and he qualified at the NCAA East Preliminaries with a second-place finish at 246-5. He also had first-place finishes at the Tom Jones Invitational with a distance of 265-10 and at the Hurricane Collegiate Invite, where he had a season-best mark of 270-1.

Last season, his first with the Bulldogs, Minichello finished fourth at the NCAA Championships with a distance of 253-6 after winning the SEC championship with a mark of 260-10 and finishing third at the NCAA East Preliminaries with a distance of 245-2.

His second national championship adds to his impressive collegiate career that followed his dominance in the Wyoming Valley Conference and District 2.

While at Penn, in addition to his NCAA title in 2022, Minichello finished third at the United States of America Track and Field Championships. He also finished fourth at the 2021 United States Olympic Trials and earned Ivy League titles in 2019 and 2022.