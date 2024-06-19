College Township reviews early sketch plan of Beaver Stadium renovations. What we know

The College Township planning commission got an early look at Penn State’s plans for renovations at Beaver Stadium Tuesday evening.

A representative from the university and HRG, the civil engineering firm working on the project, gave the commission a brief overview of the project. Details were limited as just a sketch plan was submitted, but Mark Saville, senior project manager at HRG, said they expect to submit a formal land development plan in July.

“The approach of the Beaver Stadium renovation is to focus primarily on that West Side of the stadium that hasn’t seen a whole lot of attention up until this point,” Saville said. “We’re replacing a portion in its entirety and providing improved access for greatly improved circulation, new restrooms, upgraded concession offerings, much-needed premium seating and an updated broadcast level.”

Additionally, improvements will be made to the balance of the stadium to enhance the fan experience, field lighting to meet NCAA standards, vertical circulation on the east side to improve and address accessibility needs, and north and east side restrooms and concession additions, he said.

“Outside the stadium, a new fence will be constructed to create a secure perimeter that is further from the entrances, which will positively impact fan entry. New plaza areas will be constructed inside this fence perimeter to create fan zones,” Saville said, reading from the project narrative included in the meeting agenda.

They’ll repurpose some of the “fan space” outside of the building with perimeter fence areas with the intent of improving fan security and experience.

“We’re shifting a little bit of the TV truck location but majority of all that is going to have further detail, information obviously coming forward with the land development plan,” Saville said. The land development plan will show what is needed to get the site ready for the renovations.

Penn State wants to start construction on some of the early work at the end of the upcoming football season, Saville said.

A sketch plan of the Beaver Stadium renovations, presented to the College Township Planning Commission.

In May the Penn State board of trustees approved spending up to $700 million in stadium renovations. Many details of the multi-million makeover have been largely unknown to the public but the renovations will prioritize modern standards in the design, including improving circulation to alleviate congestion, a concourse expansion, improved press box and enable year-round events. There will be new restrooms, upgraded concession offerings and new premium seating, field lighting and maintain the current parking and tailgating experience. They’ll also create a new welcome center at Beaver Stadium.

Last month’s approval was the second stage of renovations to be approved. In May 2023 the board of trustees approved the first phase, a $70 million portion, which included paying for design costs, winterization and other pressing issues — like lighting. The winterization is important in order for the Nittany Lions to potentially host a College Football Playoff game in December when temperatures could drop below freezing.