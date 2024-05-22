COLLEGE TENNIS: UTPB's season ends

May 21—ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The UTPB men's tennis team's historic season came to a close with a 4-0 loss against Columbus State in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Division II National Championships Tuesday in Florida.

UTPB's season included a share of the Lone Star Conference title before the Falcons were selected in the NCAA Division II Tournament for the first time since 2019.

UTPB's win over Midwestern State last week gave the Falcons a spot in the NCAA Division II National Championships.