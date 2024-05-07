COLLEGE TENNIS: UTPB selected No. 3 in South Central Region

May 6—The UTPB men's tennis team was selected as the No. 3 seed in the South Central Region of the NCAA Division II tournament on Monday.

UTPB will face No. 2 Midwestern State in the Round of 32 at 12 p.m. May 13 at MSU Tennis Center in Wichita Falls.

The winner will move on to the Round of 16 at the NCAA Division II Championship in Altamonte Springs, Fla.

UTPB (13-4) and Midwestern State (14-9) ended up winning a share of the Lone Star Conference regular season title.

Midwestern State won its head-to-head matchup in the regular season against UTPB 4-3 on April 6 at the Bush Tennis Center in Midland.