College teams with the most former players named to Pro Bowl rosters for 2021 season

You have to be a cut above all other college players to simply make it to the NFL. From there, you have to be the best of the best of the best to be named to the NFL’s Pro-Bowl. Ohio State is a literal NFL factory and has a lot of guys that have already taken part in the Pro Bowl throughout history.

But OSU isn’t the only college program known for sending a ton of guys to the NFL and having the opportunity to watch them in the Pro Bowl. This year, the game is in Las Vegas and rosters were just announced for both the AFC and NFC teams with Ohio State having six players across both rosters.

But how does that compare to other college programs that the cream of the crop in the NFL played for? Here is a list of college teams with multiple players named to the Pro Bowl this season and what team has the most.

No. 11 (tie) - Cincinnati Bearcats (2 players named)

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Players named to the Pro Bowl

Travis Kelce, Tight End | Kansas City Chiefts

Jason Kelce, Center | Philadelphia Eagles

No. 11 (tie) - Maryland Terrapins (2 players named)

Dec 19, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Players named to the Pro Bowl

Stefon Diggs, Wide Receiver | Buffalo Bills

J. C. Jackson, Cornerback | New England Patriots

No. 11 (tie)- Oregon Ducks (2 players named)

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Players named to the Pro Bowl

Justin Herbert, Quarterback | Los Angeles Chargers

DeForest Buckner, Defensive Tackle | Indianapolis Colts

No. 11 (tie) - Pittsburgh Panthers (2 players named)

Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Players named to the Pro Bowl

Aaron Donald, Defensive Tackle | Los Angeles Rams

James Conner, Running Back | Arizona Cardinals

No. 11 (tie) - Texas Tech Red Raiders (2 players named)

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) at Arrowhead Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Players named to the Pro Bowl

Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback | Kansas City Chiefs

Jakeem Grant, Kick Returner | Chicago Bears

No. 11 (tie) - UCLA Bruins (2 players named)

Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater (18) during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers SoFi Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Players named to the Pro Bowl

Matthew Slater, Wide Receiver | New England Patriots

Kenny Clark, Nose Tackle | Green Bay Packers

No. 11 (tie) - Wisconsin Badgers (2 players named)

Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws the ball during warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Players named to the Pro Bowl

Russell Wilson, Quarterback | Seattle Seahawks

T.J. Watt, Linebacker | Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 5 (tie) - Alabama Crimson Tide (3 players named)

Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) reacts after a defends play during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Players named to the Pro Bowl

Trevon Diggs, Cornerback | Dallas Cowboys

Jonathan Allen, Defensive Tackle | Washington Football Team

Ryan Kelly, Center | Indianapolis Colts

No. 5 (tie) - LSU Tigers (3 players named)

Dec 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Players named to the Pro Bowl

Ja’Marr Chase, Wide Receiver | Cincinnati Bengals

Justin Jefferson, Wide Receiver | Minnesota Vikings

Tyrann Mathieu, Cornerback | Kansas City Chiefs

No. 5 (tie) - Iowa Hawkeyes (3 players named)

Dec 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs with the football during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi’s Stadium. Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Players named to the Pro Bowl

George Kittle, Tight End | San Francisco 49ers

Tristan Wirfs, Offensive Line | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brandon Scherff, Offensive Line | Washington Football Team

No. 5 (tie) - Mississippi State Bulldogs (3 players named)

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) reacts after breaking up a pass intended for New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) in the second half. The Eagles defeated the Jets, 33-18, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Players named to the Pro Bowl

Darius Slay, Cornerback | Philadelphia Eagles

J.T. Gray, Special Teams | New Orleans Saints

Chris Jones, Defensive End | Kansas City Chiefs

No. 5 (tie) - Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3 players named)

Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Players named to the Pro Bowl

Quenton Nelson, Offensive Guard | Indianapolis Colts

Zach Martin, Offensive Guard | Dallas Cowboys

Harrison Smith, Safety | Minnesota Vikings

No. 5 (tie) - Texas Longhorns (3 players named)

Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) kicks a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 20-19. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Players named to the Pro Bowl

Justin Tucker, Kicker | Baltimore Ravens

Devin Duvernay, Wide Receiver | Baltimore Ravens

Quandre Diggs, Safety | Seattle Seahawks

No. 3 (tie) - California Bears (4 players named)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) acknowledges the fans as they cheer for him following a record-setting touchdown pass to wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns during their football game Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The touchdown pass by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gave the all-time leader in passing touchdowns in franchise history. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Players named to the Pro Bowl

Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback | Green Bay Packers

Keenan Allen, Wide Receiver | Los Angeles Chargers

Cameron Jordan, Defensive End | New Orleans Saints

Bryan Anger, Punter | Dallas Cowboys

No. 3 (tie) - Florida State Seminoles (4 players named)

Dec 9, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) carries the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Players named to the Pro Bowl

Dalvin Cook, Running Back | Minnesota Vikings

Derwin James, Safety | Los Angeles Chargers

Brian Burns, Defensive End | Carolina Panthers

Jalen Ramsey, Cornerback | Los Angeles Rams

No. 2 - Oklahoma Sooners (5 players named)

Dec 19, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes the ball during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Players named to the Pro Bowl

Kyler Murray, Quarterback | Arizona Cardinals

Joe Mixon, Running Back | Cincinnati Bengals

Mark Andrews, Tight End | Baltimore Ravens

Orlando Brown, Jr., Offensive Tackle | Kansas City Chiefs

Trent Williams, Offensive Tackle | San Francisco 49ers

No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes (6 players named)

Nov 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) celebrates the victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Players named to the Pro Bowl

Joey Bosa, Defensive End | Los Angeles Chargers

Nick Bosa, Defensive End | San Francisco 49ers

Cameron Heyward, Defensive Tackle | Pittsburgh Steelers

Corey Linsley, Center | Los Angeles Chargers

Denzel Ward, Cornerback | Cleveland Browns

Marshon Latimore, Cornerback | New Orleans Saints

