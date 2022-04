Entertainment Tonight Videos

Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon make for one powerful trio! During the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards, the singers gave a show-stopping performance of their multi-nominated hit song, 'Peaches.' Ahead of the ceremony, Giveon opened up to ET about performing the track with Justin and Daniel for the first time, his unique vocal abilities and how he's come a long way since his restaurant days. The GRAMMYs aired Sunday on CBS.