College Sports Wire unveils Pac-12 running back rankings for 2023

Rating position groups is the thing to do in the month of May. August camp can’t get here soon enough, but in the meantime, there are positions to evaluate in college football, particularly in the Pac-12.

USC’s running back room is loaded.

We wrote that “If you remember how the 2022 sesaon unfolded, you know that Austin Jones played really well against UCLA and Notre Dame. He was fresh, having received few carries when Travis Dye was healthy.

“Lloyd’s arrival means that with Jones and Raleek Brown already in the rotation, USC will be able to rotate running backs a lot so that no one gets overloaded. What happened in 2022 with Austin Jones being fresh for the final few games of the season in November should become a season-long reality. Everyone should be fresh throughout the season, because no one should be overextended in a running back room this deep. Lincoln Riley can spread around the carries and give defenses a lot of different looks.”

Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire ranked the Pac-12’s running backs heading into the new season. Let’s take a look:

BUCKY IRVING, OREGON DUCKS

The Oregon Ducks take the field to host Eastern Washington Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Bo Nix, Bucky Irving, Gary Bryant Jr., and Troy Franklin. This Duck offense is loaded and has the top running back in the conference.

CARSON STEELE, UCLA BRUINS

Ball State’s Carson Steele runs into Georgia Southern’s Dillon Springer (42), Khadry Jackson (9) and Latrell Bullard (57) on Saturday night at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro. Steele was the top rusher of the game with 119 yards on 23 carries, but Georgia Southern came out on top 34-23.

Gasovsballstffortunesmn2022005

UCLA lost its staring QB and RB, so they went to the portal for both. Carson Steele is set to take over as the team’s running back after an impressive time at Ball State.

JA'QUINDEN JACKSON, UTAH UTES

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Southern California Trojans during the first half of the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ja’Quinden Jackson is a spark plug and a former QB turned RB. He gets to lead the backfield this season.

DAMIEN MARTINEZ, OREGON STATE

Sep 17, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Damien Martinez (6) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Montana State Bobcats at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Beavers are an interesting team to watch once again, and Damien Martinez should get another heavy dose of touches in the offense.

CAMERON DAVIS, WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Sep 30, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) hands off to running back Cameron Davis (22) in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Davis is getting handoffs from Michael Penix Jr., and the Huskies also have two top-10 wide receivers this year.

MARSHAWN LLOYD, USC TROJANS

Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) rushes for a touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

MarShawn Lloyd transferred from South Carolina to Southern California. The USC RB room is loaded, although Lloyd should easily be the first option in the backfield. Here’s what Conn wrote about Lloyd:

After three seasons in Columbia, Lloyd heads to the real USC with the Trojans. Lloyd will likely see a lot of action in the Lincoln Riley offense led by defending Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams. Travis Dye was the top back before an injury and Austin Jones returns this season for Riley. Lloyd brings in some big-play potential and he should find the end zone as both a runner and receiver in this ‘Air Raid’ attack.

JAYDN OTT, CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

November 25, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Jaydn Ott (6) runs the football against UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Gabriel Murphy (11) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

There wasn’t much to be excited about with Cal football last year except for Jaydn Ott. Hopefully this season is better in Berkeley.

NAKIA WATSON, WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Oct 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Renard Bell (9) is stopped by USC Trojans linebacker Chris Thompson Jr. (30) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Washington State also returns its starting QB and RB, Cam Ward and Nakia Watson. The offense will look different with an OC change, however.

CAMERON SKATTEBO, ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

September 17, 2022; Tempe, Arizona; USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Kejuan Markham (12) returns an interception against the Eastern Michigan Eagles during a game at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona State hired Kenny Dillingham, brought in Drew Pyne as QB, and added Sac State transfer RB Cameron Skattebo.

MICHAEL WILEY, ARIZONA WILDCATS

Nov 12, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Michael Wiley (6) gets past UCLA Bruins linebacker Darius Muasau (53) UCLA Bruins defensive back Mo Osling III (7) as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Can Jedd Fisch lead Arizona to a bowl game? If so, Michael Wiley needs to be a huge part of the offense.

ALTON MCCASKILL, COLORADO BUFFALOES

Houston running back Alton McCaskill (22) celebrates a first down late against Auburn during the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021.

Bham43

Stop if you’ve heard this: Deion Sanders and Colorado added ANOTHER transfer, this time Houston RB Alton McCaskill.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire