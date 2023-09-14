College Sports Wire spotlights Texas A&M’s Conner Weigman, who leads the SEC in QBR

Texas A&M (1-1) may be coming off a humbling loss in Week 2, but that shouldn’t detract from the superb play they are getting at the quarterback position.

With two weeks of college football in the books, College Sports Wire reflected on how every program’s quarterback has fared to start the season. In their first weekly recap of the conference leaders in QBR, the sophomore out of College Station stood out among the rest.

According to ESPN, Conner Weigman’s 89.5 QBR ranked first among the 14 starting quarterbacks in the SEC. He’s trailed by Ole Miss’ Jackson Dart (81.2), Alabama’s Jalen Milroe (76.6), South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler (74.4), and LSU’s Jayden Daniels (73.8).

College Sports Wire’s Ryan Haley highlighted how Weigman’s dual-threat skillset has helped Texas A&M move the chains and cap off drives with six points:

“More than anything else, Weigman’s gotten the Aggies into the end zone, with seven passing touchdowns (the second-best mark in the SEC). He’s added 148 yards and another touchdown with his legs, and the A&M offense averages 42.5 points per game through two weeks.”

Weigman’s stellar QBR through two weeks, alongside his encouraging Pro Football Focus grades, can be summarized in one phrase: He is the real deal. The sophomore provides the game-changing skillset that this offense has sorely lacked in recent memory. In many ways, Weigman’s poise in the pocket has catalyzed A&M’s encouraging start to the season.

The loss to Miami in Week 2 still underscores that there are areas of growth moving forward, and the competition should only ramp up in conference play. But Weigman’s leadership and command of the offense give this football program a boon in a pivotal season. Additionally, his confidence and ability to throw under pressure show that he can weather any hurdles that come his way.

The season is still young, but it shouldn’t take away that Texas A&M has a stud at quarterback. As the kids say these days, he is him.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire