College Sports Wire ranks the Pac-12’s top starting RBs

The Pac-12 Conference is set for its final football season with UCLA and USC before they make their move to the Big Ten.

The quarterback position is set with all types of talent from Shedeur Sanders to Cam Rising and Heisman favorite Caleb Williams, not to mention a flurry of others.

The running back position is also loaded with talent, and the Colorado Buffaloes just got a big upgrade by adding Houston transfer Alton McCaskill.

Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire ranked the Pac-12’s starting running backs, and once again Oregon has the best one in the conference. This list can change drastically over the next few months, but here we are:

EJ SMITH, STANFORD CARDINAL

STANFORD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 10: E.J. Smith #22 of the Stanford Cardinal in action against the USC Trojans at Stanford Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Smith is the son of former Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith. That’s fun. New Stanford head coach Troy Taylor utilized Cameron Skattebo big time at Sac State, and he moved to Arizona State. Can Taylor also maximize Smith’s talents?

ALTON MCCASKILL, COLORADO BUFFALOES

Sep 25, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Alton McCaskill (22) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffs made another massive addition by landing former Houston RB Alton McCaskill. He has plenty of talent, but the reason he’s here so low is because of injury:

McCaskill had to sit out the entire 2022 season with a knee injury after a monster season as a freshman. The AAC Rookie of the Year in 2021 will now likely be the lead back for Coach Prime’s offense. If he can return to his freshman form, he will climb the list in the Pac-12.

MICHAEL WILEY, ARIZONA WILDCATS

Oct 1, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Michael Wiley (6) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

The Wildcats have a lot of promise, and the Jayden de Laura and Michael Wiley pairing is going to be fun to watch.

CAMERON SKATTEBO, ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

ASU running back Cameron Skattebo (4) falls for a few more yards and a first down against the Gold squad during the Spring Game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe on April 15, 2023.

Football Asu Fb

Skattebo was previously at Sacramento State and will be the backfield mate to new QB and Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne.

NAKIA WATSON, WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Nov 26, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Nakia Watson (25) runs the ball in for a touchdown against Washington Huskies cornerback Jordan Perryman (1) in first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Morris, Washington State’s OC, got a new job. Nonetheless, Watson is set for another lead role in the offense with Cam Ward at QB.

JAYDN OTT, CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

November 25, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Jaydn Ott (6) runs the football against UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Gabriel Murphy (11) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jaydn Ott was the lone bright spot for Cal last year, and he should give new QB Sam Jackson a reliable player in the offense.

MARSHAWN LLOYD, USC TROJANS

Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) rushes for a touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

MarShawn Lloyd is the new USC running back after Travis Dye left for the pros. With Caleb Williams at QB, Lloyd is projected to have a monster season.

CAMERON DAVIS, WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Sep 30, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) hands off to running back Cameron Davis (22) in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Huskies have a ton of talent, and Cameron Davis is one player that gets overlooked quite a bit.

DAMIEN MARTINEZ, OREGON STATE BEAVERS

Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Damien Martinez (6) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Damien Martinez led the Beavers in rushing yards, yards per carry, touchdowns and yards from scrimmage last year. He now gets a huge upgrade at the QB position.

JA'QUINDEN JACKSON, UTAH UTES

Jan 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes running back Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the second quarter of the 109th Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson was a QB at Texas and is now a running back. With Tavion Thomas leaving Utah, Jackson gets his chance to shine.

CARSON STEELE, UCLA BRUINS

Ball State’s Carson Steele runs into Georgia Southern’s Dillon Springer (42), Khadry Jackson (9) and Latrell Bullard (57) on Saturday night at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro. Steele was the top rusher of the game with 119 yards on 23 carries, but Georgia Southern came out on top 34-23.

Zach Charbonnet is with the Seattle Seahawks, but Ball State transfer Carson Steele is set to enjoy his time in Chip Kelly’s offense.

BUCKY IRVING, OREGON DUCKS

Oct 29, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon running back Bucky Irving (0) rns around California Golden Bears linebacker Orin Patu (48) during the second quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Bucky Irving totaled an impressive 1,058 rushing yards and had three scores last season for the Ducks.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire