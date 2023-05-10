College Sports Wire ranks KJ Jefferson as the best QB in the SEC

And so it begins.

We’ve officially reached the start of the media train that will follow KJ Jefferson for the rest of this season.

College Sports Wire released their rankings for the SEC quarterbacks, and KJ Jefferson was the first name on the list. Over the last five years, the SEC has become more of a “passing league,” and to be considered the best of the best conference in college football is huge.

Hogs fans should expect Jefferson’s name to appear more on national lists. However, it will be up to the coaching staff whether or not Jefferson can produce the numbers to be considered the nation’s best.

For the rest of the list, Jefferson is followed by Will Rogers of Mississippi State and Jayden Daniels of LSU to complete the top three.

Spencer Rattler, the big-arm gunslinger for the Gamecocks, came in at no. 5.

Joe Milton is the new starter for Tennessee, looking to duplicate the magic created by Hendon Hooker ranks ahead of other new starters, Brady Cook (Georgia) and Carson Beck (Mizzou).

NC State transfer Devin Leary is the highest transfer on the list at no. 4, followed by Spencer Sanders (Ole Miss), Graham Mertz (Florida), Payton Thorne (Auburn), and Tyler Buchner (Alabama).

