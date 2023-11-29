College Sports Wire previews the Pac-12 Championship Game

USC expected to be where Oregon and Washington are this season: playing in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, December 1 in Las Vegas.

The Ducks and Huskies are playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The winner is almost certainly in. The only potential scenario which could lock out the Pac-12 champion is if Oregon beats Washington while Florida State, Michigan and Texas all win their conference championship games and Alabama knocks off Georgia in the SEC title game. The selection committee might put Georgia or Texas in ahead of Oregon, but the likelihood is that Oregon still gets in under that scenario.

Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire has a preview of Oregon-Washington with a lot of statistical breakdowns at the various position groups. The obvious featured attraction is the battle between two quarterbacks who are both certain to be Heisman Trophy finalists in December. Bo Nix of Oregon and Michael Penix of Washington are battling Jayden Daniels of LSU for the stiff-arm trophy this year. The Pac-12 Championship Game has a conference title, a playoff berth, and a Heisman on the line.

Pretty big game. It’s where USC was supposed to be when this season began.

