College Sports Wire presents new college football podcast

College Sports Wire, which is an outlet for important national college sports stories not specifically connected to the family of 24 College Wire sites, has a new podcast.

Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire teams up with LSU Tigers Wire editor Tyler Nettuno to bring you the College 12 Pack podcast. The show will usually focus on football but will also dip into basketball and college baseball.

A brief introduction from the College Sports Wire site:

“The first show discusses the guys’ quick takeaways from the decision to stay at eight conference games in the SEC. Did SEC commissioner Greg Sankey not get his way? Which teams were looking to get nine conference matchups?

“The topics on this debut episode revolve around Patrick’s quarterback rankings. Bo Nix, D.J. Uiagalelei, and Michael Pratt were among the top quarterbacks, but was their placement too high or too low?

“Who is the No. 1 head coach in college football? Patrick makes the case for Alabama head coach Nick Saban, while Tyler argues for Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.”

The College 12 Pack podcast airs every week. Look for it at College Sports Wire.

