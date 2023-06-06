College Sports Wire’s preliminary rankings for top 2023 SEC wide receivers

The opening kickoff of the 2023 college football campaign is less than three months away, and while recruiting season is in full swing on campuses around the country, programs are also preparing for the upcoming autumn season.

Florida football, like its peers in both the Southeastern Conference as well as among Power Five schools, has its spring practice season well in the rearview mirror. The team, media and fanbase all alike have a better idea of what to expect from the Orange and Blue this fall, which opens the doors for some projections and predictions.

College Sports Wire’s Patrick Conn recently assembled his rankings for the top wide receivers in the SEC this coming fall, which included Florida’s senior pass-catcher Ricky Pearsall. Conn ranked him at No. 7 and gives his explanation below.

Pearsall was a big-play receiver last season in his first campaign with the Gators. He transferred over from Arizona State and led the team in receiving yards, yards per catch, and touchdowns. His longest reception of the year was 52 yards. Pearsall will need to carry the load for a Florida team that lost their reception leader, Xzavier Henderson, who left via the transfer portal and joined the Cincinnati Bearcats.

South Carolina Gamecocks’ Antwane Wells leads the list and figures to be a major threat in the conference with quarterback Spencer Rattler tossing bombs to him. Malik Nabers (Louisiana State Tigers), Zakhari Franklin (Ole Miss Rebels), Dominic Lovett (Georgia Bulldogs), Moose Muhammad (Texas A&M Aggies) and Ladd McConkey (UGA) all stand between Pearsall and the top spot, respectively.

The Gators open up their 2023 schedule on the road against the Utah Utes on Aug. 31, with a kickoff time of 8 p.m. EDT set.

Ricky Pearsall 2022 Stats:

Rec Yards YPR TDs 33 661 20.03 5

