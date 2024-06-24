College Sports Wire picks Colorado’s top breakout candidate

Last week, College Sports Wire’s Patrick Conn named his top breakout candidate for every Big 12 football team, and wide receiver Will Sheppard was his pick for the Colorado Buffaloes.

It’s hard to argue with the logic behind choosing Sheppard, as the wide receiver made many plays for the Vanderbilt Commodores over the past four years. Though Sheppard will still be rocking gold and black, he now steps into a much better opportunity to showcase his skills playing in a pass-first offense led by Shedeur Sanders, one of the top quarterbacks in college football.

Here’s what Conn had to say about Sheppard:

Vanderbilt transfer Will Sheppard could be a major player on that offense as long as the rebuilt offensive line holds up. Despite playing for the Commodores, who aren’t known for offensive prowess, Sheppard hauled in 107 passes for 1,460 yards and 17 touchdowns in the past two seasons. What can he do in 2024 with Sanders throwing the ball his way?

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire