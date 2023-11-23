College Sports Wire at odds on whether Gators can beat Seminoles

This weekend, Florida football faces the Florida State Seminoles in the final game of the season with a bowl berth on the line. Meanwhile, FSU is trying to maintain its unbeaten record and sneak into the College Football Playoffs.

Both teams will be doing so without their starting quarterbacks. The hit will be especially painful for the Noles, who lost a Heisman Trophy candidate in Jordan Travis to a gruesome leg injury.

As rivalry games are wont to be, all bets are off this weekend as the two in-state sister schools take to the field in the Swamp. Ahead of Week the 13 affair, College Sports Wire’s four staff members weighed in with their predictions against the spread.

Two respondents — Patrick Conn and Patrick Sturgeon — picked the Gators against the 6.5-point spread while the other two — Tyler Nettuno and Nick Schwartz — hose the ‘Noles.

The Florida-Florida State game will take place inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, with the kickoff slated for 7 p.m. ET and the game broadcasted on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire