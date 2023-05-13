College Sports Wire names three Ohio State games as must see in 2023

Not all college football games are created equal, yes — even Ohio State football games. It’s true that some under-the-radar games stand up and raise their hands as ones that develop seemingly out of nowhere to captivate an audience, but others appear as prime appointment viewing well in advance.

The 2023 college football season will no doubt provide its share of unexpected and wildly entertaining games (it seems to never disappoint), but there are those that we can already look at and start to forecast as must-see on the Buckeyes’ schedule this fall.

College Sports Wire took a look at the upcoming season and identified a must-see game each week complete with some honorable mentions, and YOUR Ohio State team was mentioned three times.

You can probably guess a couple of them (ahem, TTUN) — or maybe all three — but here are the weeks, games, and opponents Patrick Conn thinks the country should pay attention to in the fall on OSU’s schedule.

Week 4: Ohio State at Notre Dame - Honorable Mention

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) gets tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Brandon Joseph (16) after a catch in the second quarter of the NCAA football game between Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

What makes it intriguing according to Conn

“Two historic programs go head-to-head in South Bend after opening last season in Columbus. The Buckeyes are looking to break in a new quarterback while the Irish added the top transfer quarterback of the class, Sam Hartman.”

Why we say

It’s an early test on the road for new quarterback Kyle McCord and a rebuilt offensive line. The Irish could very well be a top-ten team and this game either gets OSU off and running, or is a test that the Buckeyes can’t ace and have to regroup from.

Week 8: Ohio State vs. Penn State

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) is stopped by the Ohio State Buckeyes defense during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

What makes it intriguing according to Conn

“These two teams will break in new starting quarterbacks long before their showdown at the Shoe. Penn State turns to Drew Allar while Ohio State is expected to roll with Kyle McCord. Both now get their opportunity after serving as backups last season to Sean Clifford and C.J. Stroud. “For Penn State, this series has been rough on them in recent memory. However, if they want to win the Big Ten and get an opportunity to play for a national championship, they have to find a way to win this game. Allar and star running back Nicholas Singleton have to take over this game. “Ohio State will have a new quarterback but they will also have the best wide receiver corp in the country. Led by Marvin Harrison Jr and Emeka Egbuka, this offense will be very lethal as long as they can protect McCord. The offensive line lost three starters to the NFL draft. “Ohio State has won 10 of the last 11 matchups, including six straight. They own the all-time series 23-14.”

What we say

Penn State had a very underrated 2022 only because Ohio State and Michigan were so good. The Nittany Lions could be even better in 2023 and seem to be the dark horse to spoil the party for the Buckeyes and Wolverines in the Big Ten East. The game is in Columbus, but Penn State’s defense is going to be a monster, and if the young weapons on offense can come together with new 5-star quarterback Drew Allar, this could be a problem for OSU.

Week 13 (Rivalry Week): Ohio State at Michigan

Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch: NCAA Football Michigan Wolverines At Ohio State Buckeyes

What makes it intriguing according to Conn

“’The Game’” and the “Iron Bowl” have historically had huge implications in the national title scene. For Michigan and Ohio State, the winner likely moves on to the Big Ten title game and would be in line for another trip to the College Football Playoffs.”

What we say

I mean, it’s Ohio State and Michigan and the Wolverines have shown that they are a problem again, winning two straight against the Buckeyes in rather dominating fashion. There could be a ton on the line again including a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance — not to mention several narratives that will either continue or change with this one. Does the power of the Big Ten now rest in Ann Arbor, or can OSU wrestle it back from likely the most talented team Jim Harbaugh has had since wearing the headset for the Maize and Blue?

