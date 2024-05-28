College Sports Wire names Texas as potential landing spot for transfer Trevon Brazile

The Texas Longhorns basketball roster is still under construction after losing six players to the transfer portal. At this point in time only three players have committed elsewhere.

The incoming class has a total of five commits with the latest coming on Apr. 29 with former Vanderbilt forward Malik Presley. Could the Longhorns add a former teammate of shooting guard Tramon Mark to the roster?

Per lead basketball writer Andy Patton of College Sports Wire, Brazile could potentially land with the Texas Longhorns and head coach Rodney Terry.

Rodney Terry and the Texas Longhorns lost a ton of talent from last year’s team, including the recent departure of forward Dillon Mitchell who committed to Cincinnati in the transfer portal. Brazile is a logical replacement at power forward, offering floor spacing and offensive punch alongside returnee Kadin Shedrick at center and a plethora of talented guard additions, including Brazile’s Arkansas teammate Tramon Mark and Oregon State point guard Jordan Pope.

Patton also lists fellow SEC team the Arkansas Razorbacks among the five potential landing spots for Brazile.

