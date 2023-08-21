College Sports Wire names Sam Hartman impact transfer ahead of season

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman is just days away from playing his first game for the Fighting Irish. It’ll of course be in Dublin, Ireland, the home of Pat Fitzgerald’s final win as Northwestern’s head coach.

How was that only a year ago? Feels like a lifetime.

In that time, Notre Dame managed an 8-4 regular season in Marcus Freeman’s first full season as head coach. After a year of turbulance at quarterback, Notre Dame should be in a lot better shape with Hartman transferring in from Wake Forest.

Patrick Conn at College Sports Wire recently listed the eight impact transfers ahead of the 2023 season and of course Hartman was listed.

Notre Dame added one of the biggest “free agents” in former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman. He is among the active leaders in yards and touchdowns for a collegiate career. Hartman gives them an edge over several opposing teams and it all comes down to their execution on the field. If Notre Dame is able to return to the College Football Playoff, No. 10 will likely be in the center of it all.

We’ll take it a step further and add that if those all play out to happen, Hartman will be getting a free trip to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist in early December.

