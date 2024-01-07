College Sports Wire names KJ Simpson as the Pac-12’s biggest ‘x-factor’

The Colorado men’s basketball team has performed well, although the Buffs just got blown out by Arizona on Thursday and lost to Arizona State on Saturday. Albeit, they didn’t have Tristan da Silva against the Wildcats and Cody Williams missed both games.

One huge bright spot this season has been point guard KJ Simpson, who is dazzling for head coach Tad Boyle’s team.

College Sports Wire’s Andy Patton named one x-factor player for each Power 6 basketball conference and had Simpson as the Pac-12’s representative. Here’s what Patton wrote on Simpson:

Colorado is one of multiple teams competing for second place in the Pac-12 behind Arizona, and despite getting crushed by 47 points on Thursday they still might be the biggest competition for the Wildcats this year… For Colorado to stay afloat and not lose ground to teams like Oregon and Utah, they’ll need Pac-12 Player of the Year candidate Simpson to continue producing at an elite level.

The others listed are Dalton Knecht of Tennessee, Providence’s Garwey Dual, Zach Edey from Purdue, Elmarko Jackson from Kansas and Clemson’s PJ Hall.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire