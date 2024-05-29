College Sports Wire lists UNC a fit for former Arkansas forward

North Carolina has been able to land two players out of the transfer portal so far with commitments from Cade Tyson and most recently Ven-Allen-Lubin.

Going into this offseason with at least three starting spots to fill, Hubert Davis and his staff have seen their ups and downs in recruitment of players in the portal. But now, they could be a contender to land a prospect who has withdrawn from the 2024 NBA Draft and is in the portal.

With Trevon Brazile in the portal and North Carolina needing a forward, it makes sense right?

Here is what Andy Patton of College Sports Wire said about UNC and the fit for Brazile:

Hubert Davis and North Carolina recently landed big man Ven-Allen Lubin to help replace program legend Armando Bacot, but the Vanderbilt product doesn’t bring the same offensive firepower. With Carolina also losing dynamic wing Harrison Ingram to the NBA draft, a player like Brazile makes a ton of sense. The 6’10 forward can slide into a starting role next to Lubin and fellow transfer addition Cade Tyson, and with a dynamic returning backcourt of RJ Davis and Elliot Cadeau this program would once again be a favorite to win the ACC and compete for a top seed in the big dance.

The Tar Heels do have Tyson and Allen on the wing, as well as welcoming in freshmen Drake Powell and Ian Jackson. Center Jalen Washington is also back but you can never have enough depth on the wing and judging by last year when Davis found success with Cormac Ryan and Harrison Ingram, UNC should at least be interested.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire