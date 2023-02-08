College Sports Wire lists Brian Battie as an ‘impact transfer’

Auburn Football gained a wave of experience in multiple areas during the first transfer portal window. One of those additions was running back Brian Battie.

Battie joins the Tigers’ program from USF, where he rushed for over 100 yards in nine games from 2020-22. His addition will be vital to the running back corps, as he will provide extra depth alongside Jarquez Hunter, Damari Alston, and Jeremiah Cobb.

Battie is such a vital piece to the Auburn roster, and those who cover the sport nationally are taking notice.

Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire recently released a list of the most impactful free-agent acquisitions of the first transfer portal window. Among those impactful players is Battie. Conn says that Battie’s versatility will be crucial for Auburn in 2023.

New head coach Hugh Freeze won’t have Tank Bigsby on his team in 2023 but he did add an all-purpose back in Brian Battie. He can run the ball for the offense and add a little something in the return game. Battie accounted for 2,035 yards from scrimmage with 10 touchdowns in three seasons. He also returned 59 kickoffs for 1,427 yards and 3 touchdowns in that same span.

Auburn will look to replace Tank Bigsby at the running back position in 2023 after he declared for the NFL Draft. Auburn returns 795 rushing yards between Hunter and Alston from last season.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire