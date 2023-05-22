College Sports Wire includes Brian Battie in top running backs of college football list

With many new additions to the roster, plus a new coaching staff, it is hard to predict exactly how successful Auburn football will be in 2023.

What seems to be certain, however, is that the running back unit will be one of the best in the SEC or even the country.

The return of coach Cadillac Williams will bring the most out of Damari Alston and USF transfer Brian Battie, which will lead to another successful season of running the football.

The latter, who was a 1,000-yard rusher at USF last season, was listed as the fourth-best running back in the SEC by Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire last week. Now, in a new list, it seems that Conn sees a bright future for Battie.

In Conn’s top college football running backs list, he lists Battie as the No. 17 overall back.

Battie is a late addition to our rankings following the indefinite suspension of third-year running back Jarquez Hunter. Battie brings speed and big-play ability to the offense. Not to mention, he is a weapon as a kick returner. Provided that Hunter is suspended when the season kicks off, expect a healthy dose of Battie and Damari Alston.

Battie is listed within a good company, as Michigan‘s Blake Corum, Wisconsin‘s Braelon Allen, and Clemson‘s Will Shipley also made the cut.

