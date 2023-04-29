College Sports Wire’s take on Florida’s players picked in NFL draft 2nd round

The first three rounds of the 2023 NFL draft are said and down with three former Florida Gators already taken in the annual amateur election process. First off the board was quarterback Anthony Richardson who was selected on Thursday night by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth overall pick — highest since Kyle Pitts in 2021 — in the 2023 NFL draft, continuing the university’s all-time streak of successfully sending players to the draft.

On the following day, two more erstwhile members of the Orange and Blue heard their names called in the late second round. College Sports Wire’s Patrick Conn took a look at both the second- and third-round results on Friday night for his instant analysis.

Here is what Conn had to offer on the first Gator taken on Friday night — Gervon Dexter by the Chicago Bears in a pick acquired via a trade with the Baltimore Ravens at No. 53 overall.

The Bears are finally getting some help on the interior of the defense. Dexter can plug up the interior of the offensive line, allowing linebackers to flow to the ball. Dexter will make his fair share of splash plays.

Here is a look at what Conn thinks about the second Florida alumnus taken off the board — O'Cyrus Torrence by the Buffalo Bills at No. 59 overall.

The Bills Mafia add an absolute mauler on the interior with O’Cyrus Torrence. He will open holes for the running game.

The NFL draft concludes on Saturday afternoon starting at noon p.m. EDT and can be followed on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

