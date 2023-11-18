College Sports Wire feeling bearish on Florida’s chances at Missouri

The Florida Gators travel to Columbia, Missouri, on Saturday for a Week 12 matchup with the Missouri Tigers on a cold midwestern night in what is the final game of the Southeastern Conference schedule for 2023.

Ahead of the action, the College Sports Wire gang submitted their picks for the final meeting between the two programs for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, the committee consisting of Patrick Conn, Tyler Nettuno, Nick Schwartz and Patrick Sturgeon unanimously picked the home team, which is favored by 11.5 points.

Meanwhile, the SEC is the only conference with a title game set. The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville before facing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to wrap up the year. The Alabama Crimson Tide gets a cupcake matchup with Chattanooga before the Iron Bowl against the Auburn Tigers in Week 13.

The Tigers host the Gators on Nov. 18 inside Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game can be watched on ESPN.

