College Sports Wire’s experts split spread for Florida-LSU game

The college football slate for Saturday is packed to the brim with Playoff implications, and many eyes will be glued to the screen as it all unfolds.

The Florida Gators are traveling to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers, with hopes of finding a way to redeem a 39-36 overtime loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The staff at College Sports Wire made their picks against the spread for the Week 11 selection of games, and oddly enough, are split down the middle for the battle in the Bayou.

The Gators are 14-point underdogs going into Saturday, which makes betting on Florida a little bit of an easier choice. LSU Wire managing editor Tyler Nettuno is picking Florida to cover the spread, and the same can be said for senior regional editor Patrick Sturgeon.

Meanwhile, senior editors Patrick Conn and Nick Schwartz chose LSU to win by more than two scores at home.

The Florida Gators and LSU Tigers are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The showdown will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire