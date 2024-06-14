College Sports Wire examines Tristan da Silva’s pre-draft strengths, weaknesses

Aided by Colorado’s formidable NCAA men’s basketball tournament run and a strong combine showing, senior forward Tristan da Silva has seen his NBA draft stock improve considerably over the past few months.

The 2024 NBA draft is now less than two weeks away and most projections have da Silva going mid-first round — not far from where teammate Cody Williams typically lands. Early in his senior season, some mock drafts were tabbing the German forward as an early second-round pick, but things have quickly changed for the better.

On Thursday, College Sports Wire published a deep dive into why da Silva has rocketed up draft boards. Author Andy Patton noted several of da Silva’s strengths, including his outside shooting, ability to finish at the rim, improved offensive facilitation and strong defensive awareness.

However, Patton also mentioned average athleticism and lack of explosiveness as potential weaknesses.

Here’s some of what Patton wrote on the four-year Buff:

The NBA has always been about youth and upside, but lately a trend has developed where more teams are picking older, experienced college basketball players who are more likely to make an immediate impact at the next level. Colorado forward Tristan Da Silva fits in that category, so it’s no surprise his draft stock has risen to the point where he is now widely expected to go between 10-20 when the draft rolls around in late June.

The 2024 NBA draft (June 26-27) will be held in Brooklyn and televised on ESPN.

