College Sports Wire considers whether to buy or sell 2023 USC football stock

Buy or sell? This is not the Major League Baseball trade deadline — that is still two months away. We’re talking about buying or selling the stock of notable and prominent college football programs heading into the 2023 season, which begins for USC in late August.

Everyone hopes to do well, but hoping is different from expectation, which is different from evaluation, which is different from prediction. We can all come up with the best- and worst-case scenarios for different teams and coaching staffs in this or any other season. We can all pretty much agree on what the ideal set of circumstances looks like, and — conversely — on what a disaster would look like.

When we talk about buying or selling stock, then, the discussion we are truly having is whether we think the best or the worst scenario is more likely to happen. Will a team be more likely to come close to the ideal outcome or the disappointing result?

Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire offers his views on this fundamental tension point for USC and a number of other top college football programs heading into the 2023 campaign:

BUY: GEORGIA BULLDOGS

Dec 7, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to defensive coordinator Dan Lanning against the LSU Tigers in the third quarter in the 2019 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Would you ever sell Georgia? They have back-to-back national titles and are still loaded everywhere. It never ends in Athens.

BUY: ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE

Alabama head coach Nick Saban dons his Champs cap as Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney (15) and offensive lineman Jedrick Wills, Jr., (74) look on after defeating Michigan in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., on Wednesday January 1, 2020.

Sabanc01

Alabama missed out on the playoff last year. It would be extremely rare if the Tide did so again this season. It doesn’t matter that Bryce Young, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Will Anderson Jr. went to the NFL. Nick Saban’s still there.

BUY: FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) looks to pass to a teammate down the field. Seminole fans watched as the Florida State football team hosted the FSU Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Fsu Spring Game001

Jordan Travis, Johnny Wilson, and a team that went 10-3 last year are returning lots of quality players. The Seminoles will be competing for an ACC title this season.

BUY: LSU TIGERS

Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Kelly is entering his second season in Baton Rouge, and Jayden Daniels is one of the most exciting QBs in the country. Buy LSU all the way.

BUY: MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines during action against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Michigan Stadium.

harbaugh happy

The Wolverines have made two straight trips to the CFP. Blake Corum is back, and the Wolverines should be a major obstacle to Ohio State in the Big Ten once again. What else is new?

BUY: OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrate a touchdown by wide receiver Xavier Johnson (10) during the first half of the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ncaa Football Peach Bowl Ohio State At Georgia

The Buckeyes have two of the best wide receivers in the nation. CJ Stroud is gone, but the offense will be electric and Ryan Day is out to get a Big Ten title this time.

SELL: MIAMI HURRICANES

Sep 24, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal stands on the field prior to the game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

There is a ton of work to do in Miami, and the program might be starting to regret bringing in former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal.

SELL: USC TROJANS

Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley (left) and quarterback Caleb Williams (center) and outside wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons pose after a game against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The offense is loaded and Caleb Williams is a likely Heisman winner again. However, the defense is the concern, and Alex Grinch might be canned if it doesn’t go well. Here’s what Patrick Conn wrote about the Trojans:

The USC Trojans have one of the top offenses in the country led by the defending Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams. However, that isn’t going to be the reason we sell on USC and Lincoln Riley. It is his defense led by Alex Grinch. Until they can show the ability to slow down offenses, it will prevent them from competing for a title in Southern California.

SELL: TEXAS LONGHORNS

Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell gets a congratulation from Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian after winning 30-7 at Jack Trice Stadium, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ames, Iowa.

Will this be the year Texas finally returns to college football lore? Don’t count on it.

SELL: TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher looks on during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jimbo Fisher is running out of time in College Station. Maybe this is the year Texas A&M makes noise again.

SELL: NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws a pass against the USC Trojans in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Hartman in at QB, but Tommy Rees left to call plays at Alabama. Can Marcus Freeman prove that he deserves the job in South Bend?

SELL: OKLAHOMA SOONERS

At the Duncan stop of the OU Coaches Caravan, Sooners football coach Brent Venables and other coaches spoke about the NIL guidelines and other topics.

venables

Brent Venables’ first year in Norman did not go well. Lincoln Riley’s first year at USC did go well, so the Sooners faithful are already impatient.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire