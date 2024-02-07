College Sports Wire analyst: USC and UCLA are the two biggest failures in men’s college basketball

It has been — to use the Latin term — an “annus horribilis” for Los Angeles men’s college basketball. While women’s college hoops soars with quality and excitement, men’s college basketball in the City of Angels has been an absolute disaster in 2024. USC and UCLA were both picked to finish in the top three of the Pac-12 and easily make the NCAA Tournament. Both teams were viewed as squads which had a chance to make the Sweet 16 before the season began.

Neither will make the NCAA Tournament, barring a miracle at the Pac-12 Tournament in March.

College Sports Wire’s Andy Patton, a college basketball analyst and podcaster, properly identified USC as the No. 1 disappointment in men’s college hoops this season, with UCLA following closely at No. 2.

UCLA Wire noted what Patton said about the Bruins.

We will share what Patton said about the Trojans:

“The USC Trojans began the season with aspirations of displacing Arizona as the Pac-12 champion, earning a top four seed in the NCAA Tournament, and making a deep run fueled by the return of star guard Boogie Ellis and the addition of freshmen Isaiah Collier and Bronny James.

“Instead, Collier struggled with turnover and shooting issues before suffering a hand injury that will likely keep him out for the remainder of the year, while James didn’t return to the floor until December and has been underwhelming so far, even in an increased role.”

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire