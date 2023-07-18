College Sports Wire’s 12 teams that have a target on their backs in 2023

Just over six weeks separate us from the start of the 2023 college football season and chatter ahead of the fall campaign is already rising despite the current summer doldrums.

The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off their second-straight national title with a chance to become just the second team to take three in a row over the past century, joining the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Clearly, the heat is dialed up to 11 in Athens this autumn.

But the Dawgs are not the only program with lofty aspirations — and far from the only school with a major target on its back this year. Not to mention the four teams that will head into the final season with their respective conferences whose rivals are likely looking to send them off with Ls.

College Sports Wire’s Patrick Conn took on the task of identifying 12 teams that have the biggest targets on their backs in the 2023 season, including a trio of the Florida Gators’ biggest rivals. Click here to see who ranks where.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire