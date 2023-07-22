College Sports Roundup: Ole Miss incorporates mental health training and more

College Sports Wire’s latest roundup features the Ole Miss Rebels and Lane Kiffin, who spoke on Thursday at the annual Southeastern Conference media days about the importance of mental health.

According to Kiffin, the Ole Miss football program incorporated mental health training into the coaching staff’s offseason plans.

“This mental health area was not a nettled school in the coaching book at all. It was just ‘hey, shut up, go practice and play’, especially in the sport of football,” Kiffin told the media on Thursday. “Just over the years of going through so many mental health issues with our players and coaches, not having tools, not having a good system in place, besides just sending them across campus to a mental health specialist. I was excited to do that and excited for the education with that, and seeing things with our players was really neat.”

The head football coach also discussed how social media has affected the players and how his staff is being trained to help identify when a student-athlete may be struggling with a mental health issue.

Also mentioned in this edition of College Sports Roundup are the start of the Pac-12's media days, Kansas' extension with basketball head coach Jerome Tang, former Pitt head coach Dave Wannstedt turning down the Northwestern job offer, Clemson reuniting an all-time Tigers duo on the coaching staff, and more.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire