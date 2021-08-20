College sports: Oswego State men's and women's ice hockey schedules unveiled

Aug. 20—OSWEGO — The Oswego State men's and women's ice hockey programs unveiled schedules for the upcoming season on their respective team pages on the official Oswego athletics website and social media over the past week.

Both Lakers squads are slated to open the season on Oct. 16 at home with a doubleheader in the Marano Campus Center Arena.

Here is a breakdown of the schedule for both teams set to return after their respective 2020-21 seasons were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

MEN'S HOCKEY

The season opener against Utica marks the first of five nonconference games scheduled to be played at home. Oswego will also host Carleton (Oct. 23) and Hobart (Oct. 29), along with the Oswego State Classic with tournament games on Jan. 1 and 2.

Oswego will play nonleague road games at Elmira (Oct. 30), Williams College (Nov. 27 and 28), SUNY Canton (Dec. 3), Nazareth (Dec. 11), and Utica (Jan. 9).

The SUNYAC schedule consists of home games against SUNY Cortland (Nov. 12), Geneseo (Nov. 20), Morrisville State (Dec. 4), Buffalo State (Jan. 14), SUNY Potsdam (Jan. 21), Plattsburgh (Jan. 22), Fredonia (Jan. 29), and Brockport (Feb. 4), along with road games at SUNY Potsdam (Nov. 5), Plattsburgh (Nov. 6), Brockport (Nov. 19), SUNY Cortland (Jan. 28), Geneseo (Feb. 5), Morrisville State (Feb. 9), Fredonia (Feb. 18) and Buffalo State (Feb. 19).

The SUNYAC Championship tournament is slated to begin on Feb. 23. The Lakers 16-10-1 overall and 12-3-1 in the SUNYAC the most recent 2019-20 season under national champion head coach Ed Gosek, who has been at the helm since 2003.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

The Lakers women's ice hockey team will host the Valley Eagles as part of the season-opening doubleheader.

They open the NEWHL league schedule by hosting Buffalo State on Nov. 6 and will also play conference home games against SUNY Potsdam (Nov. 7 and Nov. 20), Plattsburgh (Nov. 13 and Jan. 14), SUNY Canton (Nov. 19 and Feb. 12) and SUNY Cortland (Jan. 15).

Story continues

The NEWHL road slate for Oswego contains games at SUNY Cortland (Nov. 12 and Dec. 3), Morrisville State (Jan. 7 and Feb. 4/5), Plattsburgh (Jan. 21), Potsdam (Jan. 22), SUNY Canton (Feb. 11), and Buffalo State (Feb. 18 and 19).

The nonleague schedule following the opener includes games at Adrian College (Oct. 29), Trine (Oct. 30), Amherst (Jan. 3), Hamilton (Jan. 18) and William Smith (Jan. 25) along with home matchups against William Smith (Nov. 23) and Utica (Jan. 9).

The NEWHL Playoffs are set to begin on Feb. 26 for the Lakers, who are coming off a 16-7-4 campaign in 2019-20 and beginning their first season with head coach Mark Digby leading the charge.