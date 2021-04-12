College sports: MSU baseball salvages series finale with Minot State

Apr. 12—The Free Press

MINOT, N.D. — Teddy Petersen had three hits, including a double, and scored a run as Minnesota State defeated Minot State 4-2 and salvaged the final game of a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball series Sunday.

Nick Altermatt got the win, pitching the first six innings. He allowed one run on one hit with six strikeouts. Hunter Even pitched the ninth inning for his sixth save of the season.

Cam Kline drove in two runs with a sacrifice fly and groundout, and Joey Werner scored two runs. Adam Schneider and Ben Livorsi each had an RBI.

Minnesota State (18-4, 15-3 in Northern Sun) plays at Minnesota Crookston on Tuesday.

Softball: The Mavericks dropped a pair of Northern Sun games to No. 1-ranked Augustana, falling 3-1 and 9-3, at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Mackenzie Ward took the loss in the opener, allowing six hits, including a pair of solo homers, with four strikeouts.

Carly Esselman had an RBI single for the only run. Madi Newman and Hannah McCarville each had two hits.

In Game 2, McKayla Armbruster lasted just two innings, giving up five runs on six hits with three strikeouts.

Hannah Hastings had a two-run double, and Torey Richards added an RBI single. Sydney Nielsen went 2 for 4 with a double.

The Mavericks (17-6, 13-4) host St. Cloud State on Saturday.

Women's tennis: Minnesota State wrapped up the season with a 7-0 loss to Mary at Owatonna.

The closest match came at No. 6 singles, where Sarah Johansen lost 6-7, 6-0, 10-5.

MSU finishes with a 2-14 record, 1-10 in the Northern Sun.

Gustavus Adolphus

Volleyball: Kate Holtan made 18 kills as the Gusties defeated Concordia 25-23, 25-18, 31-29 in the season-opening match at Moorhead.

Sarah Elliott finished with nine kills, and Marlee Turn had eight. Hailey Embacher made 27 digs, and Nora Lehmkuhl collected 40 assists.

Gustavus will host St. Mary's in the home opener Saturday.

Men's golf: The Gusties finished second at the MIAC tournament at Emerald Greens Golf Course in Hastings.

St. Thomas had a team score of 297, winning by one stroke.

Jacob Pedersen and Wyatt Wasko tied for first at 72, with Andrew Hoppe in 10th at 76.

Gustavus hosts the Bobby Krig Invitational on Sunday.

Women's golf: Emily Kratz placed fourth at 156, leading the Gusties to a second-place finish at the seven-team at Emerald Greens.

St. Catherine won with a two-day total of 627, with Gustavus at 644.

Erin Ericson tied for ninth at 164, one stroke ahead of teammate Laurel Ward.