College sports in Lenawee County from Jan. 15-21

The Siena Heights women's basketball team is on a real hot streak.

The Saints, since starting the season 0-2, have won 16-straight including a tight 72-68 WHAC win at Concordia-Ann Arbor on Wednesday and a 67-46 win at Aquinas on Saturday.

It's the longest streak for SHU (16-2, 11-1 WHAC) since winning 23-straight in the 1978-79 season.

The streak was in jeopardy early, trailing the Cardinals 22-15 after the first, but the defense stepped up to take a 36-32 lead into the half.

The Saints' lead was 54-52 going into the fourth. Concordia took a 57-54 lead to start the fourth and 62-61 with 3:44, but SHU had an answer each time.

The game was tied, 68-68, with 45 seconds left but SHU went 4-for-6 down the stretch from the free throw line while holding the Cardinals' offense off the scoreboard.

Kayla Hinton had 20 points, five rebounds and three assists while Olivia DeLong had 16 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks, two steals and an assist while E'Moni Guice-Finch had 14 points.

On Saturday, the SHU defense held Aquinas to 17 points in the first half as it led 29-17 going into the half.

Jillian Gelso had 16 points, eight rebounds, a block and a steal while Hinton had 14 points, five assists and three blocks. E'Anna Won had 12 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals while DeLong added 10 points, 11 rebounds, a steal and a block.

Here's how the rest of the Adrian and Siena Heights teams faired this week:

ADRIAN

Men's Hockey

The Bulldogs raced out to a 3-0 lead on Lake Forest Friday and didn't look back as they beat Lake Forest in NCHA play, 6-2.

Ian Amsbaugh, Ryan Pitoscia, Riley Murphy and Jaden Shiels all scored once while Jacob Suede had two goals. Murphy and Amsbaugh each had an assist as well while Alec Lovisek and Ben Loreto had two assists while Connor May, Bradley Somers and Mathew Rehding had an assist each.

Dershahn Stewart had an assist as well to go with 27 saves.

The Bulldogs delivered a 5-1 win on Saturday to move to 14-4-1 overall and 11-1 in NCHA play.

Zachary Heintz and Somers each had two goals while Murphy added one. Rehding had three assists while Julien Jacob had two and Gerstein, Matt Couto, Shields, Will Bowman and Amsbaugh all had one.

Stewart made 32 saves in the win.

Women's Hockey

The Bulldogs opened the NCHA weekend at Lake Forest with a 5-0 shutout on Friday.

Tia Lascelle, Callie Wollschlager, Jocelin Hudanish, Zoe Lohrei and Gia Avalone all score for Adrian with Wollschlager adding two assists and Hudanish, Lascelle and Avalone adding an assist. Une Bjelland had two assists while Aileena Dopheide, Kathryn Truban and Maya Roy added an assist.

Michaela O'Brien made 21 saves in the win.

Saturday was closer as the Bulldogs scored two first period goals and held on for a 2-1 win.

Hunter Reardon and Karmen Anderson scored for Adrian (16-2, 10-0 NCHA) while Annika Hanson and Lohrei had the assists and O'Brien made 10 saves.

Wrestling

The Bulldogs opened MIAA dual season with a win at Albion, 24-18.

Adrian started strong with three-straight wins from Zachary Phifer (125 pounds) by decision, Tyler Davis (133) by major decision and Tanner Smith (141) by pinfall to go up 13-0. Zachary Platte (157) won a tight 8-7 decision following a tech fall for the Britons at 149 to make it 15-5 after an unsportsmanlike penalty cost the Bulldogs a point.

After a major decision at 165 for Albion made it a 15-9 dual when Blake Williams (174) got a major decision and Dylan Wellbaum (184) got a tech fall to go up 24-9. The Brits got a decision and pin at 197 and 285.

On Saturday the team took to Alma for an open tournament where the Bulldogs got two third-place finishes among a handful of placers.

Ashtyn Bennett (133) went 3-1 with a major decision and two tech falls while Wellbaum (184) went 4-1 with two pins, a major decision and a medical forfeit.

Women's Basketball

The Bulldogs dropped a game at home against St. Mary's that was rescheduled from Saturday to Monday, 71-68.

Adrian led 19-14 after the first, but a big second quarter from St. Mary's had the Bulldogs trailing at the half, 45-33. Adrian cut into the deficit in the third, trailing 58-52 going into the fourth.

The Bulldogs tied it up three times in the fourth, 58-58 with 7:32 left, 63-63 with 4:22 left and 66-66 with 1:11 left, but were never able to take the lead.

Kiaya Warner had 24 points and four steals while Julia Tierman had 11 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals and Kylie Skidmore had 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Adrian then lost at home to Hope, 68-56, and Alma, 86-67, to fall to 7-10 and 2-7 in the MIAA.

Tierman had 19 points, three rebounds and two steals while Bailey Taylor had 17 points against the Flying Dutch before Skidmore had 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists against the Scots while Warner had 11 points and Ashlyn Weatherly had 10 points and five rebounds.

Men's Basketball

The Bulldogs couldn't keep up with Trine on the road in MIAA play as they fell Wednesday, 77-57.

Kendall Chrismon had 19 points to lead Adrian.

The Bulldogs rebounded nicely, cruising against Olivet at home to an 86-52 victory on Saturday.

Adrian (4-13, 2-4 MIAA) got 18 points, five rebounds, five steals, two blocks and an assist from Chrismon while Braylon Dickerson had 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and a block. Nick Seifert added 15 points, six rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block.

Track and field

The Bulldogs traveled to Ohio Northern for the Larry Cole Invite where the men took third and the women took fourth.

Grant Clemens won the 400 meter (52.61) and Michael Wright won the 200 (22.76) and while Emme Koutz won the 800 (2:22.21) and Cailey Beaudoin won the high jump (1.63 meters).

Men's Volleyball

The Bulldogs fell to Benedictine on the road Friday in three sets, 25-21, 25-17, 26-24.

Chase Heuer had 10 kills and two aces while Andrew Gawrisch had 16 assists and four assists. Jacob Rembulat had eight digs and two assists while Carson Bell had three blocks.

Adrian lost to North Central on Saturday in another sweep, 25-10, 25-18, 25-18.

Heuer had 12 kills and two aces while Gawrisch had nine assists and nine digs.

SIENA HEIGHTS

Track and Field

The Saints traveled to Aquinas for the John Flamino Classic where both teams took first overall.

Picking up wins for the men were Matthew Gipple in the 60 (6.91) and 200 (22.30) and long jump (6.89 meters), Jacob Buchanan (Onsted) in the 400 (52.97), Blake Schroeder in the 800 (2:03.04) and Andrew Stern in the 3,000 (9:29.10) while the women got first-place finishes from Faith Jackson in the 60-meter hurdles (8.77) and the dash (7.87), Isabelle Uganski in the 800 (2:34.80) and Linnearia Richards in the 200 (27.21).

Emma Valentine won the high jump (1.70 meters), Tyler Fugate (Tecumseh) won the pole vault (3.70 meters) and Tiffani Larder won the triple jump (9.77 meters) while Caleb Greer won the pole vault (3.80 meters) and Jordan Harris won the shot put (13.24 meters) and the weight throw (15.44 meters).

Gabriel Iott, Nethanel Leupold (Madison), Henry Frederick (Madison) and Tyler Landis won the 4x400 (3:41.13).

Men's Basketball

With the score tied 74-74 with 1:32 left, the Saints' defense stepped up the rest of the way to beat Concordia on Wednesday, 77-74.

Colin Nutter had a big dunk with 19 seconds left to go up 77-74 before Delano Williams had a block on the other end to seal the deal.

Williams had 16 points, seven assists, three steals and a block while Brent Wiles had 13 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal, Shawn Brown had 12 points, eight rebounds and an assist and Nutter had 10 points.

SHU won a thriller, 79-77, in double overtime against Aquinas Saturday to improve to 8-10 and 5-7 in the WHAC.

Nutter had 21 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and a block while Williams had 17 points, seven rebounds, three steals, a block and an assist, Gavin Sluss (Lenawee Christian) had 15 points on four 3-pointers and Shawn Brown had 13 points, 15 rebounds, two blocks, two steals and an assist.

SHU trailed 29-20 at the half, but battled back. Neither team scored in the final 1:08 of regulation with the game tied, 60-60.

Aquinas hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left in the first OT to force a second where Williams gave SHU the lead with a 3-pointer with 21 seconds to go in the game's final bucket.

Wrestling

The Saints hosted a pair of duals against Rochester on Tuesday as the women won, 40-12, while the men fell 39-15.

Valeria Ahumada (109 pounds) and Cadence Wallace (130) each won by tech falls while Stefany Perez (116), Lillian Ruesink (136), Phoenix Waters (143), Alexus Shaneyfelt (170) and Bo Geibe (191) all won by voids.

In the men's dual, Alejandro Castro (157) got a pin while Randy Frailey (133) got a tech fall and Christian DeLuna (197) got a major decision.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Adrian College, Siena Heights sports Jan. 15-21